Hillsboro, OR

kptv.com

Man shot in the face in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the face during a shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Lombard Street just after 11 p.m. to find the injured man conscious and breathing. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Oregon City News

Oregon City cop hit by suspect's bullet returns to force

Officer Chris Brosseau, partially blinded by gunfire, is back after eye surgery and 435 days of recovery.After 435 days and many surgeries, the men and women of the Oregon City Police Department welcomed Officer Christopher Brosseau back to patrol duties. A fleeing suspect's gunfire injured Brosseau during an incident in May 2021, police said. Brosseau, a veteran OCPD officer since 2018, underwent surgery to remove a metal object from his eye and was released from the hospital the following morning. Brosseau received medical care from eye specialists who worked to restore his vision as he recovered from home. "While...
OREGON CITY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says

A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail

Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

