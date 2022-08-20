Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and more
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxins
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & more
KGW
Family says man accused of attacking Hillsboro officer is in critical condition after shooting
The suspect’s family believes that the officer could have handled the situation differently. Christine Pitawanich has an update from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
kptv.com
Man shot in the face in North Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the face during a shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Lombard Street just after 11 p.m. to find the injured man conscious and breathing. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after 15-year-old girl dies in Hwy 18 crash
A suspected DUII driver was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday night, officials said.
KXL
Hillsboro Police Officer Shoots Person After Incident Near Patrol Car
HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police officer shot a person Friday afternoon after an incident near the north end of the Police Department. According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an officer was attacked near his patrol car. Police say there is no threat to the public at this...
Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
Man run over several times in Salem, ex-wife faces murder
Police arrested a woman on murder charges Saturday after they say she struck and killed her ex-husband at Woodmansee Park in South Salem.
kptv.com
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials: Suspect brandished weapon at drivers on freeway in stolen car
A person who reportedly brandished a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver was arrested on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol.
Oregon City cop hit by suspect's bullet returns to force
Officer Chris Brosseau, partially blinded by gunfire, is back after eye surgery and 435 days of recovery.After 435 days and many surgeries, the men and women of the Oregon City Police Department welcomed Officer Christopher Brosseau back to patrol duties. A fleeing suspect's gunfire injured Brosseau during an incident in May 2021, police said. Brosseau, a veteran OCPD officer since 2018, underwent surgery to remove a metal object from his eye and was released from the hospital the following morning. Brosseau received medical care from eye specialists who worked to restore his vision as he recovered from home. "While...
Police describe officers firing at man who pointed gun, took hostage before surrendering
A wanted man pointed a gun at pursuing police officers Tuesday evening, and the officers fired at him as he ran into a Southeast Portland auto-repair shop, where two bystanders dodged a barrage of bullets flying around them, according to witness accounts and court papers filed Friday. The court documents...
Suspected shooter faces extradition to Clark County
A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman has been found
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says
A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
‘Only kidding’: Man arrested after allegedly claiming to have murder warrant
A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.
KXL
Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail
Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
