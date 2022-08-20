ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker Doc Talk: A Close Look at Northwestern

By Husker Doc Talk
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0gzX_0hO8Bjy300

Is this one of those years the up-and-down Wildcats throw a wrench in Nebraska’s works?

*Programing note: This edition of the BetFred Sports Doc Talk podcast was recorded before Casey Thompson was named the starting quarterback. And before Scott Frost claimed the offensive line has been puking a lot in practice because they have been working so hard.

Also, we swear on this podcast. If you don't like swear words, don't listen.

We are a week away from the season opener — Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. The Husker will head across the pond Monday to acclimate to the time change and the surroundings.

On this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports , Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice dive into the opponent. Northwestern has been a roller coaster as of late. First place, last place, first place, last place. Is this year the Wildcats start heading back uphill? To find out, we welcome Louie Vaccher to the podcast. Louie is a Northwestern graduate and runs the Wildcat Report , part of the Rivals Network.

Last year, Nebraska steamrolled Northwestern 56-7. Louie is not expecting the same outcome in Dublin. For that to be true, the Wildcats need to find consistent quarterback play, not turn the ball over and see tremendous improvement on the defensive side of the ball, especially when it comes to giving up points, something Northwestern did a lot of last season.

Louie gets a lot of Nebraska in his house. Find out his Big Red connection and what is on the line every time the Huskers and Cats play.

The Big Ten Conference has a new TV deal. Seven years, $8 billion. Yes, that's with a B! By the end of the contract, schools will be getting close to $100 million yearly in media rights money. That's insane cash and shows you how much there is to go around. So get ready to watch games on FOX, CBS, NBC and Peacock. Some are concerned about no conference games on ABC or ESPN. Should they be? Dr. Rob and Travis discuss.

The Doc Talk Podcast is going live! We will be at Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Setting up around 6:30 and going live at 7:00. Izzy's Pizza bus will be there to serve food. And how about the beer specials? $5 pours of Rules Don't Apply hefeweizen and Tippy Cup low cal, low carb light lager! If you can't join us in person, you can listen live on Podbean and even call in to the show!

