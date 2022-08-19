ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, which is powered by Sounder’s Audio Data Cloud.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Pinterest Taps Meta’s Stacy Malone as VP of Global Business Marketing

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta senior director, global customer and business marketing Stacy Malone is switching platforms, joining...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Aligning Values and Growth Goals With Marketing Partners Is Critical in 2023

According to a recent McKinsey article, now is “when companies can make the kind of pivot that strengthens their growth trajectory for the next several years.”. The pandemic forced brands to rethink their marketing strategies to meet a fickle workforce and shifting customer demands. While these adjustments have been disruptive, it’s also given brands pause to reassess their foundational values and marketing alliances.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#B2b Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Retail Marketing#Digital Marketing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Petermayer More#Hard Rock Caf#Procter Gamble#Allionce Group Leading#Assembly#B Corp#Astound Commerce#Accenture#Ebay Enterprise#Blue Chip Blue Chip
AdWeek

Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
NFL
AdWeek

Media Buys Are More Valuable as Streaming Steals the Spotlight

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. It has been a long time coming, but the power dynamic has finally shifted in streaming‘s favor. Linear TV is no longer the most popular way for consumers to access content, and the forecasted ad spend in CTV is reflecting that power shift.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Best Buy and Roku Partner for Season-Long Brand Integration in Idea House

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Roku and Best Buy are expanding their long-running partnership with a brand integration in The Roku Channel’s new original series Idea House: Mountain Modern.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AdWeek

How Hybrid Shopping Is Shaping the 2022 Holiday Season

Being a retail brand these days is certainly never dull. If the last few holiday seasons have taught us anything, the upcoming months will continue to challenge marketers as they second-guess how consumers are going to shop over this critical time period in retail. Given the macroeconomic factors in play,...
RETAIL
AdWeek

Brave Commerce Podcast: Using Ecommerce to Inform Business Strategy

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Francesca Hahn, vp of digital commerce, ecommerce and DTC at Mondelēz International, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss seamless brand experiences for consumers. Rachel Tipograph. Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Meta Metaverse Campaign Features East African Cycling Squad Team Amani

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). What can the metaverse offer to Team Amani, a team of racing cyclists from...
CYCLING
AdWeek

BuzzFeed’s Eat Your Feed Fest Will Debut Within ComplexCon

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. BuzzFeed Inc. shared early details surrounding its inaugural Eat Your Feed Festival (EYFF), the first joint experiential offering from the company following its acquisition of Complex Media in December.
AdWeek

Nextdoor Names 2022 Neighborhood Favorites Winners

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Neighborhood social network Nextdoor revealed the winners Monday of its sixth annual Neighborhood Favorites...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Meta Accounts, Meta Horizon Profiles Begin Rolling Out Globally

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). The Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon profiles the company first mentioned in July as...
INTERNET
AdWeek

As Advertising Budgets Shrink, Video Investment Planning Needs an Overhaul

While it may seem counterintuitive given uncertainties with the economy and the industry, now is the perfect time for advertisers to innovate on their video investment planning with new strategies and tools. With budgets being slashed and the marketplace growing more fragmented, it’s hard to locate target consumers, and it’s...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Restoring LGBTQ+ Brand Trust Is a Journey Built on Actions, Not Parades

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series with Graham Nolan on the ways marketers can commit to LGBTQ+ allyship...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

How HBO Ignited House of the Dragon's Marketing Campaign

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. On Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call in early August, CEO David Zaslav called House of the Dragon’s marketing push “the biggest campaign in HBO history.” It’s easy to see why.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

VMLY&R Promotes Rafael Pitanguy to Deputy Global Chief Creative Officer

VMLY&R has promoted Rafael Pitanguy to deputy global chief creative officer, up from CCO of VMLY&R Sao Paulo, to lead the creative for Coca-Cola. In this newly created role, he will be based in New York and work directly with global CCO Debbi Vandeven. In addition to Coa-Cola, Pitanguy will continue to oversee creative for the agency’s Brazilian market on key accounts.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

This Bill Would Force Google and Meta to Pay for Journalism

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Bipartisan senators advanced an updated bill today that, if passed, changes how small publishers...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy