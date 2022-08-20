ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen cars online

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhnzh_0hO8BfR900

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Police officers from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas last week arrested a man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online.

David Pereria, 27, was apprehended by DMV officers on Friday, Aug.
12 as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD that was posted on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $27,000 cash.

Investigators with the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division posed as buyers in order to locate a vehicle they believed was stolen and offered up for sale online. After verifying the vehicle was stolen, CED investigators interrupted Pereira while he tried to sell the truck to an unsuspecting buyer in Las Vegas.

Pereira fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit. The vehicle involved in the scam had a fictitious California title, matching fictitious vehicle identification numbers, forged insurance cards and a stolen California license plate.

Pereira was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on eight felony charges related to fraud, car theft and falsifying official documents and one misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

DMV investigators were alerted to Pereira’s case by the victim of a previous scam, who purchased a vehicle from him for $18,000 in cash. That vehicle was later impounded by police when it was discovered to be stolen.

After Pereira’s arrest, CED investigators were able to link him to the $18,000 sale and press charges related to that incident. Investigators are working with other local agencies to identify additional vehicle sales that may be linked to Pereira.

Pereira, who is on probation for misdemeanor drug charges in Texas, had no address of record and claimed not to have identification or a driver’s license.

DMV investigators have been tracking fraud scams involving individuals who sell stolen vehicles to Nevada citizens after switching the vehicle identification number (VIN) to conceal that the vehicles were stolen elsewhere.

Using fraudulent title paperwork designed to legitimize the fake VINs, the vehicles are offered for cash to the public on discount sales websites. Investigators believe that fraudulent vehicle sales are being carried out by a ring of individuals who steal cars from other states, switch the VINs, and advertise them for online sale in Nevada.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demand cash,” said J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division. “This applies specifically to late model pickup trucks which are commonly found to be involved in these scams.”

Decker said criminals have found light-duty pickup trucks are easier to steal and relabel with fake vehicle identification numbers.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a fraudulent vehicle sales scam is urged to contact the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division at 702-486-8626 or dmv.nv.gov/ced.htm .

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

