TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday.
The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor of the event.
Gov. Tony Evers is also set to attend.
Festivities are set to run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; click here for a full lineup.
