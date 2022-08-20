ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival

By Site staff
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday.

The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor of the event.

Gov. Tony Evers is also set to attend.

Festivities are set to run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; click here for a full lineup.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.

