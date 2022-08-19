How to Minimize Your Pores, According to Dermatologists

Let's get something straight: You cannot "erase" or "eliminate" your pores. Love them or hate them, pores are a structural layer of your skin that will always be there. If you want to know how to minimize pores though, we've got you covered—just keep your expectations realistic. No masks or strip is going to "eradicate" your pores or remove all blackheads —unless they take off a layer of your skin, this won't happen.

But all hope isn't lost: You can focus your attention on unclogging and tightening your pores, which in turn, will make them appear smaller. There are a handful of skincare products and dermatologist-approved tips to get out all the gunk and make your pores look less noticeable. Lucky for you, we've meticulously laid out how to minimize your pores, ahead.

How to Minimize Your Pores

Pore size is genetically determined, so there's a certain amount you can't change. However, you can unclog your pores and generally make them retreat to where you see them as little as possible. So, even though you can't do much about the pores themselves, you can minimize their appearance until everybody's like, "Pores? What pores?"

Use Acids

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), like glycolic acid, and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), such as salicylic acid, are the holy grail of ingredients when it comes to penetrating and "cleaning out" your pores. "AHAs and BHAs dissolve the connections between your cells and the surface of your skin to essentially 'unclog' pores," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. , board-certified dermatologist director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

While both types of acids exfoliate on a cellular level, AHAs work on the surface layer of your skin to brighten and smooth (making them more tolerable for skin that's dry and sensitive). At the same time, BHAs penetrate deeper to remove dead skin cells clogged in pores, which makes them ideal for oily or acne prone skin.

Just a reminder: Acids make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so make sure to wear sunscreen every day.

Incorporate Retinol

Not only does retinol smooth wrinkles and brighten dark spots, but it also works to stop acne and shrink pores. Retinol's magic results from its ability to increase your skin's collagen production while simultaneously decreasing its oil production. This leads to smoother skin, fewer breakouts and blackheads, and tighter pores.

Because retinol can be irritating at first (you'll likely have a couple weeks of dry, flaky skin at the get-go, you want to start out with a gentle formula. Smooth a pea-size dollop over completely dry, clean skin every other night—on the opposite day you use your BHA/AHA—wait five minutes for it to absorb, and then apply your moisturizer.

Those with ultra-dry, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin can mitigate irritation and build up skin's tolerance by using retinol only once a week for one week, twice a week for two weeks, and then three times a week for three weeks.

Biba Los Angeles Retinol Meta Concentrate

Eve Lom Radiance Repair Retinol Serum

PCA Skin Intensive Clarity Treatment 0.5 Pure Retinol Night

SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.5 Refining Night Cream

Wear Sunscreen

"The sun breaks down your skin's collagen, which is responsible for keeping your face firm and elasticized, so you're left with larger pores and stretchier skin after repeat exposure ," says Rachel Nazarian, M.D. , a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York. So, slather on a minimum of SPF 30 every morning.

EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++

Proactiv Clear Skin SPF 30

Try Lasers

"Lasers are a fantastic way to address pore problems," says Dr. Nazarian. She prefers the less-invasive Laser Genesis, a milder option compared to Fraxel, which zaps microscopic holes into the skin to resurface deep acne scars and uneven pores. Laser Genesis it stimulates the skin's deepest layers to smooth and plump your complexion with minimal pain. You get the results of retinol, sunscreen, and acids all at once.

That in mind, the treatment is pricey. It runs around $300 per session. You'll need at least three sessions to see full results. Consult with your dermatologist to determine what treatment is best for your skin and wallet.

The Best Pore Minimizing Products

In addition to retinol, sunscreen, and acids, there are so many serums and primers that promise to minimize your pores. When deciding what products are best suited for large pores, cosmetic chemist Ginger King recommends looking for water- and gel-based formulas. "Water-based products are less oily and suitable for all skin types," she says. They feel light and fresh on the skin compared to oil-based products.

She also recommends looking for ingredients like lecithin (egg yolk), niacinamide, rose extract, avocado extract, hydroxystearic acid, and butyl avocadate.

Lancer Studio Filter Pore Perfecting Primer

Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum

Smashbox Photo Finish Oil Free Pore Minimizing Primer

Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner with Moringa + Papaya

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Leave-On Solution Pore-Refining Toner

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer

Shiseido Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer

Strivectin Multi-Action Super Shrink Pore Minimizing Serum

