Live preseason kickoff classic football scoreboard

We made it. High School football season is here, although Friday's Kickoff Classic games do not count in the standings.

Still, area teams will see what they've got and can use the games as a final test before next week's regular season openers.

Follow our scoreboard and see the answer to those questions and the results of tonight's games.

KICKOFF CLASSICS

THURSDAY

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 31, Southwest Florida Christian Academy 20

FRIDAY

IMG National 41, Venice 3, FINAL

Manatee 30, IMG White 21, FINAL

Lemon Bay 28, South Fort Myers 21, FINAL

Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 12, FINAL

Booker 59, Hardee 27 FINAL

Tampa Bay Tech 20, Riverview 7, FINAL

Cambridge Christian 35, Bayshore 6, FINAL

Cardinal Mooney 53, Seffner Christian 0, FINAL

Parrish Community 42, Anclote 8, FINAL

Lakewood Ranch 49, Dunedin 6, FINAL

Lakewood 41, Palmetto 13, FINAL

Charlotte 35, Barron Collier 10, FINAL

Bradenton Christian 55, Bishop McLaughlin 6, FINAL

Newsome 41, Southeast 0, FINAL

Out-of-Door Academy 35, Keswick Christian 0, halftime

Braden River 15, Lennard 0, FINAL

Brooksville 13, North Port 7, FINAL

Tampa Catholic 42, Sarasota 14, FINAL

