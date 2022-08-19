Live preseason kickoff classic football scoreboard
We made it. High School football season is here, although Friday's Kickoff Classic games do not count in the standings.
Still, area teams will see what they've got and can use the games as a final test before next week's regular season openers.
Follow our scoreboard and see the answer to those questions and the results of tonight's games.
KICKOFF CLASSICS
THURSDAY
Saint Stephen's Episcopal 31, Southwest Florida Christian Academy 20
FRIDAY
IMG National 41, Venice 3, FINAL
Manatee 30, IMG White 21, FINAL
Lemon Bay 28, South Fort Myers 21, FINAL
Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 12, FINAL
Booker 59, Hardee 27 FINAL
Tampa Bay Tech 20, Riverview 7, FINAL
Cambridge Christian 35, Bayshore 6, FINAL
Cardinal Mooney 53, Seffner Christian 0, FINAL
Parrish Community 42, Anclote 8, FINAL
Lakewood Ranch 49, Dunedin 6, FINAL
Lakewood 41, Palmetto 13, FINAL
Charlotte 35, Barron Collier 10, FINAL
Bradenton Christian 55, Bishop McLaughlin 6, FINAL
Newsome 41, Southeast 0, FINAL
Out-of-Door Academy 35, Keswick Christian 0, halftime
Braden River 15, Lennard 0, FINAL
Brooksville 13, North Port 7, FINAL
Tampa Catholic 42, Sarasota 14, FINAL
