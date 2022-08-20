ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
bkreader.com

Health Department to Spray Bklyn on Tuesday to Reduce Mosquitoes

To reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department intends to spray adulticide treatments in Brooklyn and Staten Island. The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3. Trucks will spray pesticides in sections of Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm with a few showers, Yellow Alert

Clouds will gradually be on the increase today, but it'll still be mainly dry to finish out the weekend.There's a chance of a few showers creeping into western areas. Otherwise, it's another warm day with highs in the mid 80s around New York City and nearing 90 inland.More widespread showers will move in overnight, and the morning commute will likely be wet with scattered downpours and storms moving through.We've made Monday a Yellow Alert Day since you might need extra time with possible ponding on roadways and some localized flooding.We desperately need the rain, but too much too fast is not the way to get it. Luckily, widespread area-wide flooding is not expected.The showers and cloud cover will hold temps into the 70s tomorrow, with some low 80s for inland New Jersey.After a midday lull, some more scattered showers and storms will be around through early evening, before things quiet down after sunset.  Tuesday will bring a lingering risk of a shower or storm, but it'll be much spottier.We clear up and warm up for the second part of the week. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues

Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building. The Suffolk County Health Department and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal's Office responded to do an inspection Monday after the tenants, who are seniors and mostly disabled, complained of burst pipes, water damage and mold.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
pix11.com

Forecast: much-needed rain coming early next week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be dry for the most part. It will be quite warm and muggy on Saturday. Clouds come into the picture on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring beneficial rain on Monday. Parts of the city and region are under a severe drought and water restrictions are developing for Long Island and New Jersey. Newark has been running a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since June 1st. While the upcoming storm does not look like a droughtbuster, any rain we can get helps.
NEWARK, NJ
WIBX 950

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
