Rainy conditions linger into Tuesday, heat and humidity on the rise through rest of week
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says rainy conditions will continue into Tuesday. Heat and humidity return later in the week.
Air quality alert issued for Staten Island Saturday: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for New York City as temperatures are expected to feel close to 90 degrees Saturday. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DEC. The agency...
WEATHER: Showers, thunderstorms to soak bone-dry NYC area Monday
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will bring much needed rain to the New York City area Monday, as well as a risk of flooding.
NYC Weather: Early morning, afternoon thunderstorms, heavy rain forecasted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The borough should prepare for a wet Monday, as rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for early morning and throughout the remainder of the day. According to AccuWeather, the first thunderstorm – which could bring periods of heavy rain-- of the day is forecasted for 10 a.m.
bkreader.com
Health Department to Spray Bklyn on Tuesday to Reduce Mosquitoes
To reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department intends to spray adulticide treatments in Brooklyn and Staten Island. The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3. Trucks will spray pesticides in sections of Brooklyn...
First Alert Forecast: Warm with a few showers, Yellow Alert
Clouds will gradually be on the increase today, but it'll still be mainly dry to finish out the weekend.There's a chance of a few showers creeping into western areas. Otherwise, it's another warm day with highs in the mid 80s around New York City and nearing 90 inland.More widespread showers will move in overnight, and the morning commute will likely be wet with scattered downpours and storms moving through.We've made Monday a Yellow Alert Day since you might need extra time with possible ponding on roadways and some localized flooding.We desperately need the rain, but too much too fast is not the way to get it. Luckily, widespread area-wide flooding is not expected.The showers and cloud cover will hold temps into the 70s tomorrow, with some low 80s for inland New Jersey.After a midday lull, some more scattered showers and storms will be around through early evening, before things quiet down after sunset. Tuesday will bring a lingering risk of a shower or storm, but it'll be much spottier.We clear up and warm up for the second part of the week. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
When will it rain? Drought relief could be coming to NYC this week with thunderstorms, downpours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain and thunderstorms are on the way for much of the Northeast this week, including New York City, which will help bring relief to drought conditions, forecasters predict. According to AccuWeather, soaking rainfall and thunderstorms will reach the East Coast by Monday. Along the Interstate...
AccuWeather: Spotty storms
Tuesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sun as the chance remains for possible spotty storms.
News 12
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building. The Suffolk County Health Department and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal's Office responded to do an inspection Monday after the tenants, who are seniors and mostly disabled, complained of burst pipes, water damage and mold.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
pix11.com
Forecast: much-needed rain coming early next week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be dry for the most part. It will be quite warm and muggy on Saturday. Clouds come into the picture on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring beneficial rain on Monday. Parts of the city and region are under a severe drought and water restrictions are developing for Long Island and New Jersey. Newark has been running a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since June 1st. While the upcoming storm does not look like a droughtbuster, any rain we can get helps.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
The FDNY says marine and land units responded to the river off West 72nd Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Town of Hempstead temporarily closes Malibu, Nickerson beaches due to shark sightings
Malibu and Nickerson beaches were reopened Friday after two sharks were spotted near the area earlier in the day.
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
Lanternflies are now swarming Staten Island’s protected Greenbelt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Walks through the great outdoors became a norm for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now residents are finding it hard to continue that trend by seeing spotted lanternflies everywhere they go. Photos submitted on Instagram to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com show an infestation of...
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
Subway rider stabbed by man harassing passengers on train at Rockefeller Center
The 27-year-old victim was aboard a southbound B train at the 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station around 2:20 a.m. when the two men got into an argument.
