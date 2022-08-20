ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

NJ.com

Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
ACCIDENTS
Crime & Safety
City
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the 100 block of Wake Road for a structure fire. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. We will update our page as more information becomes available.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Accident#Regency Way
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT GSP OVERPASS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lacey Road at the overpass for the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time, however, should additional information become available, we will update our page. Shikha Shikha on August 21, 2022 - 15:37 at...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record

While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
PINE BEACH, NJ
94.5 PST

Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield

If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
WESTFIELD, NJ

