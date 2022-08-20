Read full article on original website
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Firefighters Rescue Motorist From Roof Of Car In Central Jersey Floods (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was rescued from the roof of their car after getting submerged in Central Jersey floodwater, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. Firefighters plucked the car's occupant from the roof at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, reports said. The incident occurred on Leesville Avenue in Woodbridge Township.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Serious House Fire Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters, police and EMS crews were responding to a serious house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The 2.5-story home at 13 Regency Way in Manalapan Township was reported to be fully engulfed in flames. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK BACK FOR...
Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park
A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the 100 block of Wake Road for a structure fire. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. We will update our page as more information becomes available.
1 dead, 16 injured after crash in Upper Deerfield Township, NJ
Police the 29-year-old driver of a Chevy Express van disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Maxima.
Lakewood Man Charged After Assaulting Woman
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood man has been charged for an assault that took place...
Police Investigating After Car Window Shattered in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., Officer Walsh responded...
fox5ny.com
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
Ida floods closed N.J. park zoo. Now county is moving animals out of its other 2.
Close to a year since flooding from Tropical Storm Ida sparked enough outcry to close a small Piscataway zoo, Middlesex County is now in the process of relocating animals from its other two remaining “havens,” officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. In April, the Middlesex County...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT GSP OVERPASS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lacey Road at the overpass for the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time, however, should additional information become available, we will update our page. Shikha Shikha on August 21, 2022 - 15:37 at...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in front of Toms River Storage on Route 9 in Bayville involving an overturned vehicle. We have no additional information available at this time. Anticipate traffic delays in the area.
Actor Gary Busey Arrested at New Jersey Monster Mania on Multiple Charges
Cherry Hill, NJ – Hollywood actor Gary Busey is facing sexual offense charges stemming from...
Did You Know: Air Fresheners are Illegal to Hang from Your Rear View Mirror In New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey is home to some pretty bizarre laws, but did you...
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record
While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
Who needs the Jersey Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
