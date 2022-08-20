Read full article on original website
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Magic Valley’s Version Of The Catalina Wine Mixer Is Coming
For fans of the movie Step Brothers (and I know there are a lot of you), southern Idaho's closest thing to the Catalina Wine Mixer is just a few weeks away. Of course, this event won't have vulgar language or any affiliation with the fictitious company Prestige Worldwide. I just...
Lights and Lasers coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers is returning to the Magic Valley next month with a new location and a new twist. Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields to create more space. In its fifth year, Lights and Lasers draws thousands of guests to...
7 Interesting Observations You Begin To Notice When Living In Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a one of a kind place to live. I absolutely love it here. There are some unique observations about this town and the people in it though. I have a feeling you will agree you have observed all of them as well. Twin Falls LOVES Food. When...
Dive In With Your Pups For The One Day Dedication To Dogs At Dierkes
The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Details About Pooch Splash. On September 10th...
Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show. The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.
Help Ensure No Kid Sleeps On The Floor By Building Beds In Twin Falls
Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Twin Falls is a non-profit organization that works on bunk beds for families who may not otherwise be able to afford them. The organization aims to ensure no child sleeps on the ground, and you can help. Sleep In Heavenly Peace Stuff The Bus. Sleep...
The Halloween Attractions Twin Falls Needs But Doesn’t Know It
When one holiday ends, anticipation for the next begins. Often stores start preparing for the following holiday the day after one ends. Stores have been and continue to be preparing for Halloween, even though it is still a ways away. Soon the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening, and major stores will be packed with costumes, candy, and decorations. Halloween is one of the best holidays and Twin Falls is great at celebrating it, but there are a few ways it could be better and give residents some scary moments.
Get VIP Treatment at the Twin Falls County Fair With Free Tickets
The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up from August 31 through September 5th, 2022. There's a lot to experience at the Twin Falls County Fair. From the rodeo to the carnival and the food to the performances, there is something exciting happening all the time. Experience the excitement with free tickets by entering below, and make sure you download our mobile app first.
See the Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons Show For Free in Twin Falls
This might be the most action-packed show coming to the Twin Falls County Fair in 2022. The 'Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons' show is guaranteed to entertain and you can win tickets below. How To Win Tickets To The Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons Show. The Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons show is...
The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls
School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge. Twin Falls...
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
7 Things You Must Experience At The Twin Falls County Fair
I love fair seasons around the area. The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up quickly but it is going to go by fast. Now is the time to prepare for all the things you definitely want to do during fair week. Trust me on this one. The Tater Pig.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
Helicopter to Treat Areas of South Hills for Cheatgrass
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning people to watch for low-flying helicopters in parts of the South Hills for the rest of August into September as the area is treated for an invasive plant species. The wildlife agency said the helicopter will be applying herbicide to parts of Unit 54 on about 3,000 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District. The helicopter is identifiable by large spray booms attached to it. According to information on the Sawtooth National Forest website areas directly south of Kimberly and west of Oakley will be treated for cheatgrass, see map. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters and people recreating should avoid areas where the spraying is happening. The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned by Fish and Game, will also see some spraying. “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.” said Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper in a statement. Spraying should last five to seven days depending on the weather conditions.
Check Out This Awesome Horse Yoga Experience North of Twin Falls
I just learned that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation home rentals. Airbnb also offers what they call ‘authentic experiences’. These experiences come in all types of categories including food, adventure, leisure, and exercise. Would You Try This Awesome Horse Yoga Experience Just North of Twin Falls?. Among...
