Twin Falls, ID

Elko Daily Free Press

Lights and Lasers coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers is returning to the Magic Valley next month with a new location and a new twist. Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields to create more space. In its fifth year, Lights and Lasers draws thousands of guests to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

The Halloween Attractions Twin Falls Needs But Doesn't Know It

When one holiday ends, anticipation for the next begins. Often stores start preparing for the following holiday the day after one ends. Stores have been and continue to be preparing for Halloween, even though it is still a ways away. Soon the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening, and major stores will be packed with costumes, candy, and decorations. Halloween is one of the best holidays and Twin Falls is great at celebrating it, but there are a few ways it could be better and give residents some scary moments.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Get VIP Treatment at the Twin Falls County Fair With Free Tickets

The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up from August 31 through September 5th, 2022. There's a lot to experience at the Twin Falls County Fair. From the rodeo to the carnival and the food to the performances, there is something exciting happening all the time. Experience the excitement with free tickets by entering below, and make sure you download our mobile app first.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls

School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Lake Havasu#Travel Guide#Shoshone Falls#Lake Pend Oreille#Lake Coeur D Alene#Id
kmvt

Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
JEROME, ID
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
95.7 KEZJ

Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup

The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Helicopter to Treat Areas of South Hills for Cheatgrass

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning people to watch for low-flying helicopters in parts of the South Hills for the rest of August into September as the area is treated for an invasive plant species. The wildlife agency said the helicopter will be applying herbicide to parts of Unit 54 on about 3,000 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District. The helicopter is identifiable by large spray booms attached to it. According to information on the Sawtooth National Forest website areas directly south of Kimberly and west of Oakley will be treated for cheatgrass, see map. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters and people recreating should avoid areas where the spraying is happening. The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned by Fish and Game, will also see some spraying. “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.” said Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper in a statement. Spraying should last five to seven days depending on the weather conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

