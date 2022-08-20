Shasta County Sheriff's deputies found a suspect whom they call a pimp connected to a human trafficking operation

Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office announces $10K reward for information leading to missing man
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to authorities locating a missing man. The sheriff's office said the reward is information that leads to it locating 60-year-old Frederick “Kevin” Montes who was last seen around May 13.
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer
“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested in Anderson on drug charges, 2 others arrested on outstanding warrants
ANDERSON, Calif. - Four people were arrested in Anderson on Sunday afternoon after officers said they responded to a report of a disturbance. Anderson Police Department said they responded to a home it says is a known narcotic home on Nathan Drive. Officers detained all the people inside the home...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after threatening Walmart employees with box cutters
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after police say he was threatening Walmart employees with a box cutter after the store closed. Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Redding Walmart after receiving a report that a man was threatening employees. As officers were responding,...
crimevoice.com
Homeless Woman Reportedly Attacked with Knife
Originally Published By: Red Bluff Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the homeless victim, Rosie Lander was in her tent in the open space area near the intersection of Crosby Ln and Spyglass Drive. Lander heard some footsteps outside of her tent and yelled for the people to leave. The two suspects outside of the tent refused to leave and instead brutally attacked Lander in her tent with a large knife. One of the suspects stated to Lander during the attack that they hated homeless people. Lander sustained approximately forty (40) stab wounds and lacerations during he attack as she fought back. Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her life-threatening injuries were stabilized.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
actionnewsnow.com
Man suspected of exposing himself near Sycamore Pool in Chico arrested Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that they arrested a man after receiving a report of a possible indecent exposure at the Sycamore Pool area of Bidwell Park on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. The person who reported the suspect, who was identified as Ezequiel Ruiz-Leon, said he was standing...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Redding man has been located
REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
actionnewsnow.com
7 cited, 3 arrested during DUI and license checkpoint in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - On Friday, the Redding Police Department, with the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a DUI and driver’s license from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. North Market Street DUI and license checkpoint. Redding...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for firing gun during fight at Downtown Chico City Plaza Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that after they were flagged down at the Downtown City Plaza, officers arrested a man after witnesses said he fired a gun at someone he had been fighting with on Saturday at around 5:31 a.m. Officers saw two people fighting near the stage area...
actionnewsnow.com
Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on the charges of animal cruelty and making criminal threats in Artois
ARTOIS, Calif. - The Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force (GLINTF) arrested a man on Friday in Artois for allegations of animal cruelty and criminal threats in relation to a post on social media. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office saw a social media post where Ricardo Garcia, 30, of...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Los Molinos area on Tuesday after drugs found in car
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Tehama County Probation Department arrested two people after finding narcotics in a car in the Los Molinos area on Tuesday. Officers were conducting compliance checks when they saw a person on mandatory supervision, who had multiple warrants, drive by in a car. Before...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
