Shasta County Sheriff's deputies found a suspect whom they call a pimp connected to a human trafficking operation

Originally Published By: Red Bluff Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the homeless victim, Rosie Lander was in her tent in the open space area near the intersection of Crosby Ln and Spyglass Drive. Lander heard some footsteps outside of her tent and yelled for the people to leave. The two suspects outside of the tent refused to leave and instead brutally attacked Lander in her tent with a large knife. One of the suspects stated to Lander during the attack that they hated homeless people. Lander sustained approximately forty (40) stab wounds and lacerations during he attack as she fought back. Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her life-threatening injuries were stabilized.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO