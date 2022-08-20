ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, NY

WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car accident in Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camroden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car accident involving an Amazon van. Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway. Due to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Interstate 81 exits for Destiny, Hiawatha, Bear Street to close today

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Interstate 81 south exits for Hiawatha Street, Bear Street and Destiny USA will close for repairs Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Exits 22, 23A and 23B closed at 6 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen in the evening, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Morris, NY
Morris, NY
cnycentral.com

Storm damage reported in a few CNY towns and villages on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday brought a lot of heat and some humidity to central New York. While all areas felt the hot summer temperatures only a few select locations were impacted by some severe weather. Earlier in the afternoon a couple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Madison county and Oneida...
PORT LEYDEN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Remains Found in Otsego County Identified as Laura Rous

New York State Police say they have positively identified the human remains found in a remote area of Otsego County earlier this month. Investigators say the remains are that of Laura Rous, a 38-year-old woman from Otego. The woman's body was discovered on Monday by two people who were walking...
WIBX 950

Friday Night Bomb Threat at Rome, NY Walmart Under Investigation

A bomb threat called in to a Central New York retail store remains under investigation this morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to the Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome, New York at approximately 10:20pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 after an employee at the store received a threatening call.
ROME, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CORTLAND, NY
WIVB

Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LANSING, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified

Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

