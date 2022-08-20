Read full article on original website
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car accident in Floyd
FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camroden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car accident involving an Amazon van. Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway. Due to...
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford.
Interstate 81 exits for Destiny, Hiawatha, Bear Street to close today
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Interstate 81 south exits for Hiawatha Street, Bear Street and Destiny USA will close for repairs Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Exits 22, 23A and 23B closed at 6 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen in the evening, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Storm damage reported in a few CNY towns and villages on Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday brought a lot of heat and some humidity to central New York. While all areas felt the hot summer temperatures only a few select locations were impacted by some severe weather. Earlier in the afternoon a couple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Madison county and Oneida...
Deputies seek public’s help identifying person of interest in fire investigation
Oriskany, N.Y. -- Deputies in Oneida County are searching Saturday for a person of interest connected to a fire investigation. On Saturday, a fire broke out at Motel 6, 5920 Airport Rd, in Oriskany, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, deputies...
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
Remains Found in Otsego County Identified as Laura Rous
New York State Police say they have positively identified the human remains found in a remote area of Otsego County earlier this month. Investigators say the remains are that of Laura Rous, a 38-year-old woman from Otego. The woman's body was discovered on Monday by two people who were walking...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Hazardous weather possible for Sunday, thunderstorms to start the week in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hazardous weather is predicted for Sunday evening into overnight with thunderstorms to start the work week. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca, Cortland and Madison counties. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will be in the...
