Foxborough, MA

FanSided

Veteran Patriots CB ready more than ever to step up as the No. 1

Patriots veteran CB Jalen Mills is ready to accept his role of stepping into the No. 1 with the latest season-ending injury of CB Malcolm Butler. It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a No.1 cornerback. Over the past few years, the Patriots have fielded many legitimate No.1 cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Malcolm Butler. From 2017 to 2020, it was Gilmore chasing and taking the No.1 WR threat.
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: New Patriots 53-man roster projection with more cuts looming

After their second preseason game of the summer -- a 20-10 victory over Carolina -- there are some Patriots who are clearly trending upward (for example: Hello, Lil'Jordan Humphrey) and some headed in the opposite direction. Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of ups for the Patriots | Listen...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option

The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
NFL
Mac Jones
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday Afternoon

The Patriots have made a move at the tight end position. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have parted ways with one of their tight ends. New England released former third round NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene. "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene,"...
NBC Sports

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton injury: Updated timeline on Patriots WR's recovery

The New England Patriots could be without rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for about half of the 2022 NFL regular season. The rookie wideout suffered a collarbone injury during the Patriots' preseason win over the Carolina Panthers last Friday night. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday, citing a source, that...
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Eagles’ Olympic hurdler Devon Allen turns on jets for epic TD run, ‘air hurdle’ celebration

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Olympic hurdler turned NFL wide receiver Devon Allen when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. On Sunday, the 27-year-old just showed the entire football world what he intends to bring to the table as he scored an epic touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Allen turned on […] The post WATCH: Eagles’ Olympic hurdler Devon Allen turns on jets for epic TD run, ‘air hurdle’ celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

