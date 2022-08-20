Read full article on original website
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
WATCH: Cowboys kick returner, USFL MVP erupts for 98-yard TD, then takes punt to house
NFL preseason games aren’t always the most exciting, but Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin brought plenty of fireworks to Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 2022 USFL MVP returned a first-quarter kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and then later returned a second-quarter punt 86 yards for a score.
Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin flashes electric return ability with two TDs vs. Chargers
KaVontae Turpin looks to have locked down a role as the Cowboys' new special teams ace after reeling off two scores on returns against the Chargers.
Bill Belichick Has 3-Word Explanation For Patriots Wide Receiver's Surprise Absence
Kendrick Bourne didn't suit up for the New England Patriots on Friday night, leading to a ton of speculation about his future with the team. During his postgame press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked why Bourne didn't suit up against the Carolina Panthers. His response wasn't very helpful.
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, a tight end, burned a corner effortlessly, and NFL fans were blown away
When the Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, they knew they had a special offensive weapon. As a rookie, Pitts lived up to the hype, becoming only the second tight end in NFL history ever to catch at least 1,000 yards in their first season.
Veteran Patriots CB ready more than ever to step up as the No. 1
Patriots veteran CB Jalen Mills is ready to accept his role of stepping into the No. 1 with the latest season-ending injury of CB Malcolm Butler. It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a No.1 cornerback. Over the past few years, the Patriots have fielded many legitimate No.1 cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Malcolm Butler. From 2017 to 2020, it was Gilmore chasing and taking the No.1 WR threat.
Perry: New Patriots 53-man roster projection with more cuts looming
After their second preseason game of the summer -- a 20-10 victory over Carolina -- there are some Patriots who are clearly trending upward (for example: Hello, Lil'Jordan Humphrey) and some headed in the opposite direction. Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of ups for the Patriots | Listen...
Bill Belichick gives update on Kendrick Bourne following absence in preseason game vs. Panthers
FOXBOROUGH – With the likely starters making their 2022 debut, the New England Patriots had a pair of surprising players inactive for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and starting left tackle Trent Brown both didn’t play in the Patriots’ 20-10 win. Bourne’s...
Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option
The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon make NFL Network's top 100 list
The Cincinnati Bengals have some stars getting major respect on NFL Network’s top 100 list in 2022. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson went a little underrated when he charted on the list. But now offensive stars Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon have official spots. Mixon checks in...
Patriots Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday Afternoon
The Patriots have made a move at the tight end position. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have parted ways with one of their tight ends. New England released former third round NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene. "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene,"...
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
Tyquan Thornton injury: Updated timeline on Patriots WR's recovery
The New England Patriots could be without rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for about half of the 2022 NFL regular season. The rookie wideout suffered a collarbone injury during the Patriots' preseason win over the Carolina Panthers last Friday night. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday, citing a source, that...
WATCH: Eagles’ Olympic hurdler Devon Allen turns on jets for epic TD run, ‘air hurdle’ celebration
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Olympic hurdler turned NFL wide receiver Devon Allen when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. On Sunday, the 27-year-old just showed the entire football world what he intends to bring to the table as he scored an epic touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Allen turned on […] The post WATCH: Eagles’ Olympic hurdler Devon Allen turns on jets for epic TD run, ‘air hurdle’ celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Morning After: Patriots vs Panthers key takeaways
Last season, I started an Instagram series called “The Morning After,” where I gave my key takeaways the following morning of the most recent game for the New England Patriots. The original thought was to provide a reaction to the game, after sleeping on the overall product, where things went right, where they went wrong.
