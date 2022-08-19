Read full article on original website
Charlotte leaders vote unanimously to allow the establishment of social districts in the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's meeting, Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to allow the establishment of social districts. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. This is the first step to create outdoor drinking areas in the Queen...
How schools in the Charlotte area plan to spend federal COVID relief money
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — With students and their teachers facing trauma, financial setbacks and learning loss, the federal government committed billions of dollars to rescue school districts during the pandemic, but a WCNC Charlotte analysis found most of that money remains unspent. In fact, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
New poll reveals most common reasons why people quit their jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Great Resignation, as it's been dubbed, has marked a time when record numbers of Americans quit their jobs. A recent YouGovAmerica poll found 81% of Americans have quit a job at some point in their life with only 6% regretting the decision. WCNC Charlotte is...
Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
A week before classes start, CMS still has 360 teacher vacancies
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Some schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district are going into the new school year with the same problem facing thousands of other schools in the United States — not having enough teachers. A week before classes are set to start CMS still has 360...
WCNC
Road safety is important when it comes to back to school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This time of year, traffic is picking up on the roads because of kids heading back to school. There will also be a lot of new drivers on the roads as high school kids get behind the wheel. So it's important to be safe on the roads and know what to do if you or your kid get in an accident.
Efforts underway to provide wrap-around services for abuse and violence victims under one roof
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Mecklenburg County, several nonprofits and community partners are working to bring their services together to better serve victims of violence and abuse. Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. “In Charlotte, if you have...
In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
Rowan middle school says microbial growth is in HVAC system, classes going remote
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School officials say microbial growth issues in the school's HVAC system are causing classes to be held remotely for the rest of the week. On Monday, Rowan-Salisbury School System administrators sent out a letter to parents about the issue and said they...
WCNC
Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit thanks to a $1.2 million donation from The Tepper Foundation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health dispatched the first of four mobile medicine units designed to provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the region. According to a news release from Atrium, the unit was made possible by a $1.2 million gift from The Tepper Foundation. The gift will...
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday, officials said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said it responded to a call about a shooting victim on North Willow Lake Road near East Dunlap Street. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Jason Shannon of...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations
STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project. "I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said. So with the help of her mother, Isabella began...
Online security: Tips to make you less vulnerable to internet theft
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, patients with Novant Health were told the hospital suffered a data breach through a tracking tool linked to a Facebook marketing campaign in 2020. The information that may have been stolen could include patients' email addresses, phone numbers and other contact details. So what...
Suspect barricaded in home in east Charlotte, CMPD SWAT activated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department activated its SWAT team to handle a situation involving a barricaded suspect on Monday. According to a release, the situation happened on Leaning Pine Lane in east Charlotte on Monday. CMPD posted an alert about the incident around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Centene cancels Charlotte headquarters plan, council member confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Centene is canceling its Charlotte headquarters plan, Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera confirmed Thursday. Ajmera said she shares the "community's disappointment about Centene's decision not to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte" but says Centene will still do business in Charlotte. The government health...
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC
