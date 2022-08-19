ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

How schools in the Charlotte area plan to spend federal COVID relief money

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — With students and their teachers facing trauma, financial setbacks and learning loss, the federal government committed billions of dollars to rescue school districts during the pandemic, but a WCNC Charlotte analysis found most of that money remains unspent. In fact, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

New poll reveals most common reasons why people quit their jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Great Resignation, as it's been dubbed, has marked a time when record numbers of Americans quit their jobs. A recent YouGovAmerica poll found 81% of Americans have quit a job at some point in their life with only 6% regretting the decision. WCNC Charlotte is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WCNC

Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
WCNC

Road safety is important when it comes to back to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This time of year, traffic is picking up on the roads because of kids heading back to school. There will also be a lot of new drivers on the roads as high school kids get behind the wheel. So it's important to be safe on the roads and know what to do if you or your kid get in an accident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Epicentre#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tailor Smoke#The Clerks Office
WCNC

In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
WCNC

1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
WCNC

People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday, officials said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said it responded to a call about a shooting victim on North Willow Lake Road near East Dunlap Street. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Jason Shannon of...
WCNC

Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
WCNC

Online security: Tips to make you less vulnerable to internet theft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, patients with Novant Health were told the hospital suffered a data breach through a tracking tool linked to a Facebook marketing campaign in 2020. The information that may have been stolen could include patients' email addresses, phone numbers and other contact details. So what...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect barricaded in home in east Charlotte, CMPD SWAT activated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department activated its SWAT team to handle a situation involving a barricaded suspect on Monday. According to a release, the situation happened on Leaning Pine Lane in east Charlotte on Monday. CMPD posted an alert about the incident around 10 p.m. on Monday.
WCNC

Centene cancels Charlotte headquarters plan, council member confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Centene is canceling its Charlotte headquarters plan, Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera confirmed Thursday. Ajmera said she shares the "community's disappointment about Centene's decision not to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte" but says Centene will still do business in Charlotte. The government health...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy