Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: midterms, coastal protections, and hurricane recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear how the latest endorsements from the Louisiana Democratic Party has upset candidates. Political Reporter Shannon Heckt sits down with pollster John Couvillon to talk about early trends for the midterm elections that are expected to bring a “red wave” this fall.
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area. Sulphur, Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LADOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., and other state and local officials celebrated the completion of the I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish on August 19, 2022.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. Oakdale Federal Correctional Center reported a surge of 44 new cases at FCI I,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLFY.com
DOTD: $136 Million project at Ambassador Caffery and U.S. Highway 90
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90. The future I-49 South project will consist of a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery...
NOLA.com
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, for the second month in a row, the state set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals...
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
kadn.com
Insurance woes continue for homeowners as Louisiana enters peak of hurricane season
Lafayette, LA - Insurance woes continue for Louisiana citizens. Tens of thousands have lost their property insurance over the last year. Jennifer Monceaux is an insurance agent who said she's seen a drastic decrease in the number of available insurers. With four major hurricanes, eight company failures and a dozen...
NOLA.com
How alarming is Louisiana's child welfare crisis? 3 numbers that show how kids are suffering
The Times-Picayune | The Advocate published an investigation Sunday into Louisiana’s child welfare crisis. The state’s Department of Children and Family Services has struggled to respond to escalating reports of child abuse while the agency is bleeding staff. Are you a Louisiana DCFS worker or have you been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
Campaign controversy in Estherwood with Police Chief
There's campaign controversy in Estherwood, after Wayne Welsh used the police department's Facebook page to campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park
Baton Rouge, LA – State officials have announced that the Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex. According to the state officials, the monument will honor freed, formerly enslaved Louisiana soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War as well as soldiers from World War I and II, Vietnam, the Iraq War and more recent conflicts.
KPLC TV
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS employee describes morale issues, challenges of working for agency
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is in crisis and the head of that agency claims the shortage goes all the way back to the days of Bobby Jindal as governor. While the Office of Inspector General is wading through a top-down...
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Comments / 0