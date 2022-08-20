ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

This Week in Louisiana Politics: midterms, coastal protections, and hurricane recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear how the latest endorsements from the Louisiana Democratic Party has upset candidates. Political Reporter Shannon Heckt sits down with pollster John Couvillon to talk about early trends for the midterm elections that are expected to bring a “red wave” this fall.
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. Oakdale Federal Correctional Center reported a surge of 44 new cases at FCI I,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana Government
KLFY.com

DOTD: $136 Million project at Ambassador Caffery and U.S. Highway 90

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90. The future I-49 South project will consist of a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
Jake Wells

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bill Cassidy
Mark Abraham
brproud.com

Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
SULPHUR, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Gov. Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park

Baton Rouge, LA – State officials have announced that the Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex. According to the state officials, the monument will honor freed, formerly enslaved Louisiana soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War as well as soldiers from World War I and II, Vietnam, the Iraq War and more recent conflicts.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

