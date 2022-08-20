ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

CBS Detroit

Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 local officials promoted through the Office of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

A couple of Wayne County officials were promoted Monday. Assad I. Turfe and Tiffani C. Jackson were both promoted within their departments. Turfe, formerly the Wayne County chief of staff for Executive Warren C. Evans, has been named as the new deputy Wayne County executive. Jackson was the interim communications director has been promoted to communications director.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler

Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
State
Michigan State
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
HOWELL, MI
hourdetroit.com

Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI

