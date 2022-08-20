Read full article on original website
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 local officials promoted through the Office of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans
A couple of Wayne County officials were promoted Monday. Assad I. Turfe and Tiffani C. Jackson were both promoted within their departments. Turfe, formerly the Wayne County chief of staff for Executive Warren C. Evans, has been named as the new deputy Wayne County executive. Jackson was the interim communications director has been promoted to communications director.
Authorities seize over $1 million worth of marijuana, ecstasy from truck that crossed Blue Water Bridge
Four men are in custody after authorities seized more than $1 million worth of marijuana and ecstasy in a raid near the Blue Water Bridge in St. Clair County last week.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler
Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
WILX-TV
Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter; pharmacy burglars leave empty-handed
Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter. A man suspected of stealing a girl’s wallet and credit card last month was arrested recently after police say he stole a motorized scooter at the Kroger store at 12 Mile and Campbell roads and took it for a ride.
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
2 charged with drug trafficking after Ambassador Bridge bust reveals 28 bricks of suspected cocaine
Two men have been charged with drug trafficking in a major narcotics bust on the Canadian side of the Ambassador bridge on August 1. Border patrol agents discovered and seized 28 bricks of suspected cocaine from the cab of a commercial truck.
hourdetroit.com
Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bizarre’ Southfield chase ends with driver, woman thought to be kidnapped both hiding in trash cans
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police said a “very bizarre” chase ended with a driver and a woman previously thought to be a kidnapping victim both hiding from officers in separate garbage cans. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to the area of 8 Mile...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to judge's ruling to allow abortion access in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacted to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge's ruling to allow legal access to abortions in the state. Ruling: Michigan judge rules to keeps abortion access in place for now. Despite this ruling , Whitmer said the fight for abortion right advocates...
Local Reaction to Ruling on Blocking County Prosecutors from Banning Abortion
An Oakland County Judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion law. Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says the thought of having to enforce an abortion ban is something he never thought he would have to do. “I went to law school many years ago,...
The Oakland Press
MSP: Woman ‘extremely intoxicated’ while sitting in driver’s seat of car stopped along I-75
A woman who Michigan State Police described as “extremely intoxicated” while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car stopped along I-75 landed in the Oakland County Jail on Sunday night. Charges against the woman are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to MSP....
Detroit News
Detroit man files lawsuit after spending 26 years in prison for murder he didn't commit
Detroit — A Detroit man who spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing a former Detroit police officer, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and Wayne County. Lacino Hamilton was released from prison in September 2020 after a...
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
