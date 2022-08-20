ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom rejects safe injection site bill, citing 'unintended consequences'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed some cities in California to set up supervised drug consumption sites. The bill, SB57, would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland, and the city and the county of Los Angeles to approve entities to operate the supervised consumption sites, also known as overdose prevention programs, until 2028.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

