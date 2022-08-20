Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
KCRA.com
Investigation underway after crash involving ambulance in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a crash involving an ambulance early Thursday morning in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Sacramento police...
police1.com
Video: Calif. SWAT team rescues hostages from sword-wielding man
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday released video of a SWAT team officer shooting a man wielding a sword as he held his wife and children hostage inside his home. The police shooting occurred Aug. 10 during a rescue at the Sacramento home in the 100...
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
Stockton Police release photos of suspect in attempted armed robbery at bank
STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time and after five months of investigating, detectives with the Stockton Police Department released photos showing the suspected gunman who attempted to rob a Bank of America on Wilson Way in March. The attempted bank robbery happened March 15 when an unknown suspect...
Dog escapes from Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday where they helped save a dog, according to the fire department. Firefighters said when they responded to the home located at 3421 Jola Circle at around 5 a.m. they saw a good amount of smoke outside the home. The owners […]
KCRA.com
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from...
KCRA.com
Videos show sword-wielding Sacramento man being shot by SWAT officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police havereleased body-worn camera videos that show a man being shot by a SWAT officer while raising a sword earlier this month. Audio from a call with a crisis negotiator that police also released on Tuesday indicates that the man, identified as Isaiah Gardner, was threatening his wife before authorities stormed the home and shot him.
Deadly single-vehicle accident along Willow Glen Road in Yuba County
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said a single-vehicle accident turned deadly in Yuba County. Few details about the crash have been released at this time, but the California Highway Patrol said the accident has temporarily closed Willow Glen Road from Skyview Drive to Brownsville for the investigation.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, south of Elk Grove, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the vehicle had been in the water for “some time” and no occupants were found inside the car.
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m. The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.However, in the backyard of the home was a dog. With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
KCRA.com
Autopsy confirms Kiely Rodni’s remains found in car at Prosser Creek Reservoir
Kiely Rodni has been officially identified as the person whose body was found along with her car at Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Nevada County sheriff-coroner said Tuesday that autopsy results confirmed the identity of the Truckee 16-year-old. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
KCRA.com
Woodland HS student hospitalized after crash with vehicle
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland High School student was taken to a hospital after they were involved in a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened at Beamer and California streets. Officials said the student is in stable condition with...
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
Two arrested after being accused of stealing items from construction site
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Roseville Police Department arrested two men for allegedly stealing from a construction site. According to a Facebook post from the Roseville Police Department, an officer was sent to the area of Fortuna Drive and Afterglow Court, a new neighborhood under construction in West Roseville, due to […]
