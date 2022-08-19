Prime Time gets Head Start grant extension in Ouachita Parish. Here's what we know

This week Prime Time Inc. got word from the Federal Office of Head Start that the grant to operate centers in Ouachita Parish will be extended through Oct. 31, according to a news release from Prime Time.

The grants are awarded in five-year cycles, according to the release, and the current grant was set to end May 30. The federal agency has issued multiple extensions during the application process.

On Aug. 5, Prime Time wrote a letter to the Louisiana Workforce Commission informing them that their last day could be Aug. 30 because Head Start officials had said their grant might not be renewed. A lack of renewal could affect 100 teachers and staff in Monroe and West Monroe.

Prime Time started managing the local portion of the federal program in 2017 after Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program, which provided services for 50 years prior, lost federal funding.

Four locations in Ouachita Parish serve about 505 children, and Prime Time was asked to start the academic year as normal.

Locations:

420 Wheelis St., West Monroe - 166 seats

5307 Robinson Drive, Monroe - 82 seats

3716 Nutland Road, Monroe - 121 seats

1111 Thomas Ave., Monroe - 136 seats

Federal funds are set aside to ensure that that families will still have access to services, even if the provider changes in the future.