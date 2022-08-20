ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Autopsy reveals Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by police

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxrsI_0hO88QV600

Family of Robert Adams release results of independent autopsy after he was shot and killed by police 02:42

The family of Rob Adams, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in July, disclosed the findings from an independent autopsy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25l6PB_0hO88QV600
Rob Adams was 23-years-old when he was shot by a San Bernardino PD officer. CBSLA

Adams was shot seven times in the back by a San Bernardino Police officer, according to the autopsy.

Adams was working at a gambling business in San Bernardino when two officers got out of an unmarked car and chased after the former before shooting him .

Adams' family, along with its attorney Ben Crump, said during a press conference in front of San Bernardino City Hall that the autopsy's findings ultimately confirmed what surveillance video showed.

"So what does that tell us? That they were not threatened by a black man running away from them? There was no reason for them to shoot this black man running away from them, seven times," Crump said.

Adams was on the phone with his mother, Tamika King, when the shooting unfolded back on July 19.

"When I say this is pain, literally, I am in pain," King said. "I won't see my son walk through that door no more, I won't see his beautiful smile, I won't have his love and loyalty that he had for his family no more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOW2y_0hO88QV600
Firearm that police said 23-year-old Rob Adams was carrying.

San Bernardino PD told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that the officers involved were from a specialized undercover unit.

The officers were investigating complaints about a man with a gun that was stationed behind an illegal gambling facility.

The department told Kim that Adams pulled a gun from his waistband and then approached the officers after they arrived to the scene.

"If there was a 911 call, why would you show up with undercover police officers, why wouldn't you show up with an identifiable marked police vehicle so Rob and everybody else would know this was the police?," Crump said.

San Bernardino PD said it will not comment on the independent autopsy. A funeral for Adams will be held Saturday at Ecclesia Christian Church in San Bernardino.

Comments / 3

Fabian Ruiz
3d ago

Look what happened in state of Texas at a elementary school a man with a gun! He murdered innocent children who were American citizens! I did not know that you can legally walk in public with a gun! At least her son did not kill Innocent American citizens!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman

DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Funeral held for man shot dead by San Bernardino Police

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Five weeks after 23-year-old Rob Adams was fatally shot by San Bernardino Police a funeral was held for him Saturday. Hundreds of people filled the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino. The reason for the delay in burial can be directly connected to the conflicting accounts of how he died.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend

Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported being shot at with possible BB The post Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect sought in murder try

A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
CBS LA

2 suspects arrested in attempted kidnapping in Long Beach

Authorities say two people have been arrested in Long Beach on charges of felony kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon. The suspects were identified by police as Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, of Los Angeles and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, of Los Angeles. Bail for both were set at $100,000 each.The incident was reported just after noon on Aug. 20th, in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. It was there authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victims, identified as two women and a baby, were walking in the area...
LONG BEACH, CA
Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#A San Bernardino Police
CBS LA

Juvenile hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker

A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim. Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Chino car club president arrested for doing burnouts

CHINO, Calif. - An investigation into vandalism damage done to an intersection of Chino led to the arrest of a local car club president who was caught on camera during burnouts there, according to police. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was arrested for felony vandalism in...
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating after body was found in El Sereno

Los Angeles Police officers are investigating after a body was found in El Sereno Monday morning.According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue to reports of a body.Upon their arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.His identity was not immediately known and no other details have been provided.Homicide detectives were investigating. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest

An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday. Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon. The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident. 
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy