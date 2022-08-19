ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
SEATTLE, WA
wsmag.net

A Serene Home Port Remodel

The U.S. Navy brings many people to the shores of Kitsap Peninsula. Some of them come and go. Some recognize the beauty of the peninsula as the home of their heart. When Kimbra Wells Metz and her children first disembarked here, they had lived in Spain for three years and landed in the conglomeration of Navy housing units on West Kingston Road that were soon to be bulldozed. The family set about exploring North Kitsap and shifted living quarters to Gamblewood next. Three years later, she bought a brand new home in the small community of Indianola with its cedars and sandy shore.
INDIANOLA, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
KING-5

Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle

SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes. "This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Sammamish woman says owl attacked her while running

SEATTLE — Kara Stender runs through Soaring Eagle Park in Sammamish all the time. Last week, as she was running through the trail, Blue Jay Way, it wasn't a Blue Jay she encountered. "I usually go with my neighbor but on this particular morning I was alone," said Stender...
SAMMAMISH, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023

After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
SNOHOMISH, WA
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
