Grady County, OK

Video: Woman shoots Grady County deputy, bystander with deputy's rifle

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Video footage from a standoff Aug. 12 in Grady County has been released, showing a woman who barricaded herself inside a patrol vehicle shooting a deputy and a civilian.

Rachael Zion Clay, 36, was being held in the back of a Grady County Sheriff deputy's cruiser after deputies said she was behaving erratically and was “handcuffed for her own safety.” But she managed to slip a wrist out of the restraints, video showed.

Footage also showed Clay retrieving a rifle from a locker in the back of the vehicle and opening fire through the windows of the patrol car. Rounds can be seen striking a nearby deputy and a bystander, who then take cover behind another vehicle.

The deputy can be heard telling another deputy he's been “hit in the head” before radioing for further help, and the civilian, visibly shaken, also says he's been shot. The two suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to officials.

Clay barricaded herself inside the vehicle for several hours, but a tactical team cordoned off the area and she eventually surrendered. Deputies booked Clay into the Grady County jail Friday. She faces three felony counts of shooting with the intent to kill.

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

