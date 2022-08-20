Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Bryan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH AND LONG COUNTIES At 753 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Halfmoon Landing to near Cox, and moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Darien, Tibet, Jones, McIntosh, Walthourville, Midway, Riceboro and Flemington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Beaufort; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast Georgia, Chatham and Effingham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort and Jasper. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Bellinger Hill Area, Hutchinson Island, Port Wentworth, Hardeeville, Pritchardville, Forest Beach, Hilton Head Airport, Folly Field, Palmetto Bluff, Myrtle Island, Brighton Beach, Daufuskie Island, Harbortown, Calibogue Cay, Sea Pines, Lawton, Caril Bowers Bridge and Wilton Graves Bridge.
Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Effingham by NWS
