Effective: 2022-08-22 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Beaufort; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast Georgia, Chatham and Effingham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort and Jasper. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Bellinger Hill Area, Hutchinson Island, Port Wentworth, Hardeeville, Pritchardville, Forest Beach, Hilton Head Airport, Folly Field, Palmetto Bluff, Myrtle Island, Brighton Beach, Daufuskie Island, Harbortown, Calibogue Cay, Sea Pines, Lawton, Caril Bowers Bridge and Wilton Graves Bridge.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO