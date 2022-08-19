Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox5 KVVU
‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween event to return to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve announced that it will bring back two of its popular family-friendly events this fall. According to a news release, Springs Preserve will host its “Haunted Harvest” Halloween event on Oct. 22-23 and 29-30. The event will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. each evening.
8newsnow.com
Gifting you a Good Day: One lucky shopper
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everything is more expensive and 8 News Now wants to help. 8 News Now has partnered with Albertsons to Gift you a Good Day. Every week, one lucky shopper gets help paying for their groceries. Will you be next?
vegas24seven.com
September First Friday to Feature Art Walk with 60 Artists, Crafts people – FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
DALTON MAURO (TONTONPRODUCTIONS) IS FIRST FRIDAY’S FEATURED ARTIST. First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, declares that the September 2nd First Friday on September 2nd is “On Purpose.” The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.
KDWN
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘There are a lot of dogs in bad condition,’ Officials work to examine 300 dogs in Amargosa Valley outside Las Vegas
Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County.
vegas24seven.com
Plaza Hotel & Casino to host fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open, Sept. 21-25
Plaza Hotel & Casino to host fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open, Sept. 21-25 With more pickleball courts than any Las Vegas hotel/casino, the Plaza Hotel & Casino is again the official hotel and title sponsor of the Las Vegas Pickleball Open, set for Sept. 21-25. The tournament will again offer professional players a competitive prize package of $60,000 split between grand prize, silver, and bronze medalists.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
Fox5 KVVU
Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event to fill over 200 flight attendant positions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines says it is celebrating its 20th anniversary of service in Las Vegas by hosting a major hiring event on Thursday. According to a news release, Spirit is looking to fill more than 200 new locally based flight attendant positions. The airline says that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelweekly.com
Tasty additions among the upgrades coming to Red Rock in Las Vegas
Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, west of the Las Vegas Strip, is undergoing a bunch of improvements, including the addition of two restaurants, a casino bar, an oyster bar, a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. Northern Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the 13-seat...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day. Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom...
Update: Juvenile bicyclist hit near Green Valley High school
A juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at 400 North Arroyo Grande which is near Green Valley High School.
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
KDWN
Weirdest Weather Events That’ve Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County
This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade. According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Announces Sept. Happenings, DJ Nights
L to R: Promotional Graphic; Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Location. (Photo Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively bar known for its curated selection of local craft brews, imaginative cocktails, classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance, announces September happenings and DJ nights. All...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards
The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue opens trainee recruitment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is opening firefighter trainee recruitment next month. Recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4. Candidates interested in fire and emergency medical service careers can apply through this link. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below: […]
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
Comments / 1