Henderson, NV

8newsnow.com

Gifting you a Good Day: One lucky shopper

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everything is more expensive and 8 News Now wants to help. 8 News Now has partnered with Albertsons to Gift you a Good Day. Every week, one lucky shopper gets help paying for their groceries. Will you be next?
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

September First Friday to Feature Art Walk with 60 Artists, Crafts people – FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

DALTON MAURO (TONTONPRODUCTIONS) IS FIRST FRIDAY’S FEATURED ARTIST. First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, declares that the September 2nd First Friday on September 2nd is “On Purpose.” The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
vegas24seven.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open, Sept. 21-25

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open, Sept. 21-25 With more pickleball courts than any Las Vegas hotel/casino, the Plaza Hotel & Casino is again the official hotel and title sponsor of the Las Vegas Pickleball Open, set for Sept. 21-25. The tournament will again offer professional players a competitive prize package of $60,000 split between grand prize, silver, and bronze medalists.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Tasty additions among the upgrades coming to Red Rock in Las Vegas

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, west of the Las Vegas Strip, is undergoing a bunch of improvements, including the addition of two restaurants, a casino bar, an oyster bar, a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. Northern Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the 13-seat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day. Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Announces Sept. Happenings, DJ Nights

L to R: Promotional Graphic; Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Location. (Photo Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively bar known for its curated selection of local craft brews, imaginative cocktails, classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance, announces September happenings and DJ nights. All...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards

The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue opens trainee recruitment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is opening firefighter trainee recruitment next month. Recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4. Candidates interested in fire and emergency medical service careers can apply through this link. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below: […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
LAS VEGAS, NV

