Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nippertown.com
LIVE: Felicia Collins and Summer of Soul @ Music Haven, Schenectady, 08/20/2022
Albany-born and bred Felicia Collins’ reappearance on the Music Haven stage started out as just a set of music to open for a free screening of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul”. The event blossomed into continuous performance with some short breaks by local talent presenting stepping/strolling and gospel music.
nippertown.com
LIVE: Frigg with Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas @ Music Haven, Schenectady, 08/21/2022
The music wound down at Music Haven in Schenectady’s Central Park Sunday with the Finnish string band Frigg, an especially international – i.e., unusual to American ears – offering in this come-back season for the world-music series. Four violins across the front of the stage bowed glides,...
nippertown.com
LIVE: Addison Agen @ Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, 08/18/2022
“Best Bet” read the Nippertown headline, “Addison Agen @ Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs.” My heart jumped a little at how sudden it was to me, this voice that I had seldom thought about over the past five years showed up at a little stage not too far from me. Her music would pop up on my Spotify discovery playlist every so often, and I would listen gleefully, but mostly she remained absent from my playlists. Save for her song “Lion” at least. Addison was the runner-up on Season 13 of The Voice, originally on Team Miley with Moriah Formica. After Moriah had been eliminated, Addison had been my top contender for the win. On television, her voice was so sweet, smooth, emotional, and held the tone and timbre of a pre-9/11 country genre. So a last-minute listening session in the hyggeligt room of Caffe Lena with a voice with equally as much warmth was a no-brainer.
nippertown.com
A Celebration of The Life, Art and Music of Commander Cody @ The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, 08/21/2022
“We’re the best rockabilly father and son combination in Rensselaer County,” proclaimed John Tichy about his son Graham in the middle of two raucous sets at the Commander Cody celebration at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy Sunday night. Here were serious musicians most of whom have a more than a half-century tradition of not taking themselves at all seriously while playing gonzo western swing from outer space with world-class expertise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ralph Waldo Emerson in the Capital District in 1852
Throughout the 1840s, members of the commercial and professional classes of New York’s Capital Region cities established “Young Men’s Associations,” loosely based upon the Young Men’s Christian Association recently founded in England. In Schenectady, ten prominent men formed their own Young Men’s Association in an attempt to bring culture to their growing city of 10,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
Watch John Williams’ 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood with James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma (videos)
LENOX — Not everyone has James Taylor leading 18,000 people singing “Happy Birthday” to them, but not everyone is John Williams. The Oscar winning composer’s 90th birthday was celebrated with an overview of his amazing career and performances by Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and violinist Itzhak Perlman on Saturday night at Tanglewood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
STUDY: New York’s best and worst community colleges
A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
Push to increase Amtrak service between Albany and Boston
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in New York and Massachusetts are pushing to increase rail service between Albany-Rensselaer Station and Boston. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has requested increased trains between the stations to the Federal Rail Administration. While getting a train from Albany to New York City is an easy and frequent, two-and-a-half hour […]
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
2 horses died Sunday at Saratoga Race Course
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The death of two horses were reported over the weekend on the NYS Gaming Commission website. A Cut Ahead 20, trained by Leah Hyarmati, was euthanized on the track after sustaining a injury while "breezing" on August 21st. My Girl Lexi was vanned off...
hvmag.com
Isaan Thai Star Restaurant Dazzles Diners in Hudson
For tip-top Thai in the riverside city of Hudson, stop by the new location of Isaan Thai Star, where you’ll find excellent bites, local beer, and live music. The beginning of the pandemic was a difficult time for restaurants, as they struggled to keep up with the numerous regulations and limitations of operation in a post-virus world. Such was the case with Isaan Thai Star, a Hudson eatery offering authentic northeastern Thai cuisine as prepared by chefs from Thailand’s Isaan region.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
Comments / 0