“Best Bet” read the Nippertown headline, “Addison Agen @ Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs.” My heart jumped a little at how sudden it was to me, this voice that I had seldom thought about over the past five years showed up at a little stage not too far from me. Her music would pop up on my Spotify discovery playlist every so often, and I would listen gleefully, but mostly she remained absent from my playlists. Save for her song “Lion” at least. Addison was the runner-up on Season 13 of The Voice, originally on Team Miley with Moriah Formica. After Moriah had been eliminated, Addison had been my top contender for the win. On television, her voice was so sweet, smooth, emotional, and held the tone and timbre of a pre-9/11 country genre. So a last-minute listening session in the hyggeligt room of Caffe Lena with a voice with equally as much warmth was a no-brainer.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO