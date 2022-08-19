Overturned tanker truck spills over 1,500 gallons of fuel at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO – More than 1,500 gallons of fuel were spilled accidentally Friday at the San Diego International Airport, officials said.

The incident began when a tanker truck overturned near Gate 5 outside of Terminal 1 Friday morning, according to a statement shared by San Diego International representatives on Twitter . As of 4 p.m., the spill had been completely contained.

The San Diego Fire Department tweeted out Friday afternoon that the tanker that overturned contained roughly 5,500 gallons of jet fuel and that HazMat officials were called to the scene to help with cleanup.

San Diego International Airport Authority is working with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure that none of the spilled oil had made its way to the San Diego Bay. The agencies will continue to monitor the situation, representatives said Friday afternoon.

The taxiway has since been cleared and airport operations are expected to return to normal.

