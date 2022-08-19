ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Overturned tanker truck spills over 1,500 gallons of fuel at San Diego International Airport

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEa2x_0hO875pT00

SAN DIEGO – More than 1,500 gallons of fuel were spilled accidentally Friday at the San Diego International Airport, officials said.

The incident began when a tanker truck overturned near Gate 5 outside of Terminal 1 Friday morning, according to a statement shared by San Diego International representatives on Twitter . As of 4 p.m., the spill had been completely contained.

Orphaned bear cubs pass health test at Ramona Wildlife Center

The San Diego Fire Department tweeted out Friday afternoon that the tanker that overturned contained roughly 5,500 gallons of jet fuel and that HazMat officials were called to the scene to help with cleanup.

San Diego International Airport Authority is working with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure that none of the spilled oil had made its way to the San Diego Bay. The agencies will continue to monitor the situation, representatives said Friday afternoon.

The taxiway has since been cleared and airport operations are expected to return to normal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Diego weekly Reader

Dorado Bonanza and Black Seabass by Kayak

Dock Totals 8/7 – 8/20: 9,841 anglers aboard 430 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 132 barracuda, 1,109 bluefin tuna (to 205 pounds), 4 bocaccio, 152 bonito, 2,315 calico bass, 11,282 dorado, 5 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 5 lingcod, 1,189 rockfish, 573 sand bass, 53 sanddab, 1 sargo, 109 sculpin, 68 sheephead, 2 skipjack tuna, 3 striped marlin, 12 thresher shark (10 released), 1 triggerfish, 378 whitefish, 14 white seabass (released), 879 yellowfin tuna, and 17,541 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#San Diego Bay#Spills#Hazmat#The U S Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour

Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
sandiegoville.com

SuperNatural Sandwiches Ends Run In San Diego After 10 Years In Business

After a decade bringing sea to sandwich in San Diego, Supernatural Sandwiches has ceased operations. Started in 2012 by Tony Nguyen and Anthony Tran, SuperNatural Sandwiches gained its following from its always sold-out weekly farmer's market appearances at Hillcrest's Sunday Market. With a menu centered around creative seafood sandwiches, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location in San Diego's Miramar in 2014. In 2018, the eatery aggressively expanded and entered Orange County with the opening of a stall within the 4th Street Market food hall in downtown Santa Ana and also launched Supernatural Cocina at Plaza Rio Food Garden in Tijuana. SuperNatural also formerly had a restaurant in Pacific Beach and another at the AV8 Building of luxury apartments at 2155 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
FALLBROOK, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane hits SUV before crashing on interstate near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed onto a major freeway near San Diego on Thursday, striking an SUV before landing on a city street, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured when the small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8, KNSD-TV reported. According to Flightaware, an online flight tracking service, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy