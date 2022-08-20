Read full article on original website
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
Charleston police to increase foot patrols at schools, West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says his department is working to reduce gun violence in and around schools as students head back to class. “What you’re going to see different this year is more frequent foot patrols from those who are not assigned to those schools,” Hunt said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
‘Imagine the Kanawha River being a rage, that is what we had’: Chapmanville resident on flash flooding
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Flash flooding shocked many residents in the Chapmanville area Sunday afternoon. “It looked like a giant lake. If you can imagine Kanawha River being a rage, that’s exactly what we had here.” Kathy Barker, Resident The creek along Mud River Road was covering the bridge people in that area use […]
Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to...
New pet crematorium comes to Proctorville, Ohio
PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – The Hall Funeral Home held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday to celebrate the official opening of their new pet crematorium. Officials there say residents can bring their pets anytime Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to use their services. The funeral home can also pick up pets from veterinary services anywhere […]
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Kanawha County family of eight rebuilds in wake of devastating flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A retired cardiac nurse and her husband stepped in to help raise their six grandchildren in what they believed to be their forever home. Now the Boner family is left cleaning up the devastation nearly a week after Monday's floods while praying for a break from the rain.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
Herd visits the ‘75′ on Sunday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team took an hour out of their Sunday for a field trip just over a mile away from Edwards Stadium. They bussed up to Spring Hill Cemetery to visit the memorial for the 1970 Marshall plane crash that took 75 lives and devastated the community over 50 years ago.
Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday. Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire. That vehicle was caught on surveillance video...
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday night from his home was found Monday evening, Mingo County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Mounts said. Tucker Wolford, who went missing from the Ben Creek area, is safe, Mounts said. He said the boy was found uninjured at a home about 3 miles from his own home.
One taken to hospital after I-64 crash near Oakwood entrance ramp in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A crash shut down one lane of I-64 westbound in Charleston on Sunday. Kanawha Metro says that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident at the Oakwood entrance ramp at around 2:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries. One lane is temporarily shut […]
Kanawha County deputies investigate body found in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cross Lanes area on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. for a well-being check. There, they found a deceased person. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to […]
Community works to cleanup mud after downpour brings flooding
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain swelled rivers in Boone County caused flooding in several communities especially in the Mud River Rd. area and both Lee and Turtle creeks. Floodwater swiftly moved across teh road before making its way into homes. Once the rain stopped late Sunday morning, the Mud...
