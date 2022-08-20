ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say

By Brian Reese
 3 days ago

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.

Adrian Humphrey and Marvenia Riddick and were both taken into custody without incident and their children, who were at the home at the time, were placed in a family member’s care.

    Marvenia Riddick
    Adrian Humphrey

Humphrey was served warrants for possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, failure to appear on felony probation violation, and an order of confinement and commitment on a show cause order for child support.

Riddick was served warrants for possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

