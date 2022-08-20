ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
2 drivers in critical condition after crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday evening in Provo Canyon, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Vivian Park on Highway 189. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded the scene...
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
Crash forces closure in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Canyon has closed in both directions near Vivian Park due to a crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as officials responded to the scene on Sunday. Utah Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened at mile post 13 on U.S. Route...
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
Pac-12 Players and Coaches React to Utah's Success

August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utes are trying to get back to the PAC12 title game for the fourth time in five years. Utah has been picked to win back-to-back conference title by the PAC12 media. Why are the Utes so good? David James asked PAC12 players and coaches and heard a variety of theories. Watch the story here.
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete Regan Gibby

August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Roy High School's Regan Gibby who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
