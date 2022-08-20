Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Magnifying kids’ back to school eye health
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A child needs many abilities to succeed in the classroom, but vision is certainly key. A child’s vision is rapidly changing as they grow and mature. Most schools offer vision screenings, but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly a year since Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart played in a game. In 2021, Hart played in six matches before an ACL injury took her out for the rest of the season. Following surgery in October, Hart has been on the mend and working towards playing for the Badgers again.
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop the Midwest community from traveling to Sun Prairie for some fresh corn. Hundreds of folks gathered at Angell Park for day four of Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival, which features carnival rides, live music and over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn.
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need.
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. During the Fishing for Families event hosted by Badger Childhood Cancer Network, around 100 five-boat teams set out to fish, all while raising money for a good cause. According to BCCN, each team is assigned with finding a sponsor to donate $500 to fight childhood cancer.
5 tips to save on back-to-school spending
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the pinch of increased prices of school supplies, you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of back-to-school spending per household has increased from $697 in 2019 to an expected spending of $864 dollars for this upcoming school year.
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
Middleton Police Department looking for more officers as population rises
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need.
World Dairy Expo Contest introduces two new favorites: cheese curds and cheese snacks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let’s cheddar some light on this: This year’s World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest is featuring two new favorites to be judged - cheese curds and cheese snacks. The Expo says they are expecting over 1,550 entries from more than 28 states. The...
Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Departing low-pressure is still prompting scattered cloud cover and a few light showers over southern & SE Wisconsin. A few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially East of Madison into early Sunday evening. A gradually clearing sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to develop again Monday morning. Much like Sunday morning, fog may become widespread and will dissipate by mid-morning Monday.
Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic...
Pride celebrations continue during return of Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pride month may be celebrated in June, but that did not stop the Madison community from gathering Sunday to continue the festivities. Following a three-year hiatus, the Magic Pride Festival returned to Madison for its fourth year, bringing hundreds of attendees to Warner Park. The event...
Car, semi crash on I-90 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any...
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
Madison gas prices resume downward trend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison gas prices resumed their downward trajectory Monday after a slight blip last week ended a long run of drops. The latest GasBuddy report puts the cost of gas Sunday in the Wisconsin capital at $3.54/gallon, down about four-and-a-half cents from the prior week. The decline...
MPD investigating Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
