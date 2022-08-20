ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Luett
3d ago

He seemed rather ungrateful. Free ride after fleeing your country, free housing, food, health care, free money even! If you don't like it here go home & pay back the taxpayers money our government gave you & your family.

Reply
22
Guest-112
2d ago

I have the solution. GO BACK HOME! Because I've heard horror stories from folks working in the refugee camps about how they beat their women and children and use the bushes instead of the provided toilets. Ugh

Reply
11
Theresa Ebert
2d ago

Then return to your country and quit belly aching! This country does more for you than it's done for me and I am a citizen!

Reply
7
