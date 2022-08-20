ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide in Wareham

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
WAREHAM, Mass. — Investigators responded to a possible murder-suicide in Wareham Friday evening.

According to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, Wareham Police called State Police detectives about a double-fatal shooting around 5 p.m.

At this point, it appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Cruz.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

