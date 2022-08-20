Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
ETSU students return to campus
As the fall semester begins, East Tennessee State University is welcoming new and returning students to campus with open arms. This past weekend, new ETSU students were able to get a feel for their new home and classmates during Preview — a weekend of fun activities and events. During this time, students also had the opportunity to leave their mark on campus by working together to paint ETSU’s Pride Walk.
Separation agreement between former athletic director and ETSU in effect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University and former athletic director Scott Carter signed a separation agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the document, Carter will be paid his base salary by the University from Aug. 1 2022 to July 31, 2023. The University also states in the agreement it has given […]
Johnson City Press
Dunn feeling right at home with Bucs
Solomon Dunn says he feels right at home with the East Tennessee State football team.
Johnson City Press
Watch Now: Hilltoppers use strong net game to beat Gate City
Science Hill and Gate City both saw good and bad in Monday’s interstate battle between the two volleyball powers. The Lady Hilltoppers (7-3) started and finished strong to take a 25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-14 win over the visiting Lady Blue Devils.
Kingsport Times-News
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to be among the tops in the nation, not just in football but through all 20 sports at the university. And White, who was serenaded on Friday on the Virginia side of the...
Johnson City Press
ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year
Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Volleyball sweep scored by Providence
ROGERSVILLE — Monday went to the liking of Providence Academy’s volleyball team, which bested both the Heritage Home Scholars and Cherokee in 2-0 fashion. The 25-17, 27-25 win over Heritage included 11 assists and seven kills from Addie Smith, who made no errors. Skylar Elswick added five assists and three blocks.
Johnson City Press
Gatton College of Pharmacy’s Early Admission Pathway gives students boost on career
Olivia Long knew when she was in eighth grade that she wanted to be a pharmacist. She later found a way to get a jump on that career through the Early Admission Pathway at the East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Through this arrangement, the Mount Juliet...
Johnson City Press
Bucs close preseason camp with scrimmage
East Tennessee State’s football players gathered around first-year head coach George Quarles after Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium and applauded. Their enthusiasm was understandable, considering Quarles had just informed them that preseason camp was officially over and the team’s attention is now turned toward the season opener, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.
Johnson City Press
Calling ETSU Choirs alumni
East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
Cyclones submit controversial hit on Russell to TSSAA
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While it seemed difficult to add another log to the fire of the Science Hill and Elizabethton rivalry, News Channel 11 learned that that’s exactly what happened after Friday night’s game. The hit by Topper’s center Kellen Hensley on Cyclones punt returner Cade Russell has become common water cooler talk and […]
Johnson City Press
Hampton students place high in national competition
HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
Johnson City Press
96th annual Appalachian Fair sees successful first day
The 96th annual Appalachian Fair officially kicked off on Monday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Crowds gathered to ride midway rides, eat fair food and take a peek at the many exhibits on display at the fairgrounds.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Four West Ridge students first Sullivan work-based learning students at Eastman
BLOUNTVILLE — Four West Ridge High Schoolers are the first Sullivan County Schools students to participate in a work-based learning or WBL program at Eastman Chemical Co. They are getting what school system officials called a jump start on potential vocational careers.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Theatre and Dance announces new season
Four shows will headline the 2022-23 season for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “Our previous season marked our first year in the Martin Center’s new Bert C. Bach Theatre, and it was truly an epic season,” said Karen Brewster, professor/chair of Theatre and Dance. “All of our shows were performed to sold-out audiences, and we were able to transform this black box space to become a stretch of the Colorado River, followed by a family living room, to various locations across the mountains of North Carolina. That is the beauty of having a state-of-the-art black box theater like we have at ETSU.
Johnson City Press
Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded
In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
Johnson City Press
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
Johnson City Press
Daniel Boone shuts out South Greene in season opener
New turf, new season, same old attitude by the Daniel Boone football team. Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Mays takes two at Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays, who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway. The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
