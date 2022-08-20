What the papers sayManchester United are ready to complete a deal with Ajax for 22-year-old forward Antony, after long-running negotiations. The paper reports personal terms have been agreed and the rest should be negotiated within the next week.The Times reports Chelsea are confident they can secure 21-year-old Everton attacker Anthony Gordon this week. Two bids were rejected last week and it is reported a package valued at more than £50million will likely be agreed on.The Daily Mirror says that Watford “will not entertain any bids” for 24-year-old forward Ismaila Starr and are planning to offer him a new contract following...

24 MINUTES AGO