Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
Lower-income Hoosier students not enrolling for free tuition
The 21st Century Scholars Program is funded by the state of Indiana with the goal of getting lower-income students into college or technical training. Public institutions can be free to attend. But according to Chris Lowery of the Indiana Commission on Higher Education, only half of the 40-percent overall who...
wfyi.org
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in northeast Indiana
The invasive spotted lanternfly was first found in Indiana last year in Switzerland County in the southeast part of the state. Now the insect has also been found up north in Huntington County. Since other counties in the state haven’t reported the pest, it’s not clear how it got there.
wfyi.org
Barge spills diesel fuel into Lake Michigan waterway Sunday night
A barge spilled hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel into a Lake Michigan waterway Sunday night. Workers on the barge were transferring fuel from a cargo tank to another fuel tank. The tank was overfilled and up to 800 gallons of fuel spilled into Burns Harbor. Coast Guard Lt. Rachel...
Comments / 0