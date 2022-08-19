Read full article on original website
Ivey tells reporters she has a 'clean bill of health'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks, telling reporters she was in good health but also declining to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment. Ivey toured a science and technology lab at at a...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. August 21, 2022. Editorial: DeWine, Husted need to come clean on their roles in HB 6 passage. Ohioans deserve straight talk from Gov. Mike DeWine and his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, about the House Bill 6/FirstEnergy scandal, the biggest corruption case ever to engulf Ohio. But they’re not getting it.
Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process. Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government. That’s a particularly important...
Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state that they say could take more than a year to clean up. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday...
Democrats: Cox's cabinet pick should resign Utah House seat
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats are demanding that Gov. Spencer Cox's pick to head the Department of Natural Resources resign his legislative seat and withdraw from the November ballot, saying it violates the state constitution for him to serve in both roles. Cox selected Republican state Rep....
Organizations advocate for removing barriers for ex-felons
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Maldonado, a North Fort Myers resident, says he’s struggling to move forward with his life due to him owing $49,000 in court fines and fees. “When I went to prison in 2008 I was sentenced to three years with a $50,000 fine for cocaine trafficking,” said 38-year-old-Maldonado. “Life’s been difficult for me. I’ve been working at a moving company for ten years as an independent contractor. They would love to hire me but can’t because of my fines and fees. I have no health insurance, 401k, or paid time off.”
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the...
Teachers in Ohio's largest school district go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late...
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges. Last week Serhat Gumrukcu, who is being held in Los Angeles, agreed to waive...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
Proxima Clinical Research Ranks in the Top 25% of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the USA
Contract research organization based in the Texas Medical Center ranked 105 in Texas, 58 in health services, 14 in Houston, and 70 in Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a company guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. A warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It expired at 2:30 p.m., officials said.
Gas prices continue to fall in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and lower-than-usual demand as the end of the summer driving season approaches. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier who was killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson, U.S. Army officials said Monday. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery.
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.
Trucker whose dislodged tire killed trooper fined $15,000
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A truck driver who admitted responsibility in the death of a Maine state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire has been ordered to pay $15,000 in fines. Scott Willett of Patten, will also have his driver's license suspended for six months, a...
2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.
North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray...
