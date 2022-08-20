Read full article on original website
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable
The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
‘The city can expect a lawsuit’: Law firm submits open letter to La Crosse council threatening legal action over conversion therapy ban
A conservative law firm submitted a public letter saying the City of La Crosse can expect a lawsuit unless a conversion therapy ordinance is abandoned.
Early-bird registration ends September 5:
Gather your crew and sign up for the Think Pink Color Fun Run. Teams and individuals can take advantage of an early-bird discount and sign up for this year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run before Monday, September 5. The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk will be Saturday, October...
Arterial Bar & Grill in La Crosse closes for rebrand and renovations
A neighborhood staple in La Crosse is coming to a close, but not without a party. Sunday was the last day for the Arterial Bar & Grill on the city's south side.
Rochester man creates TikTok to share his experience of leaving the Amish
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said. Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -1 person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins
According to the La Crosse Police Department, there's an increase in reports of break-ins.
Hwy 43 and 61 Weekly Update
(KWNO)- Construction of Hwy 61 and 43 remains on schedule as each week crews make progress towards completion. Crews are continuing work on the water main and installing a box culvert for drainage. Current work on Mankato Ave. is being done on the west side of the street and will...
Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
