ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said. Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO