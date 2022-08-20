ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

healthcaredive.com

Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb

Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable

The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
winonahealth.org

Early-bird registration ends September 5:

Gather your crew and sign up for the Think Pink Color Fun Run. Teams and individuals can take advantage of an early-bird discount and sign up for this year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run before Monday, September 5. The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk will be Saturday, October...
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rochester man creates TikTok to share his experience of leaving the Amish

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said.  Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KIMT

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -1 person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
winonaradio.com

Hwy 43 and 61 Weekly Update

(KWNO)- Construction of Hwy 61 and 43 remains on schedule as each week crews make progress towards completion. Crews are continuing work on the water main and installing a box culvert for drainage. Current work on Mankato Ave. is being done on the west side of the street and will...
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
ZUMBROTA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...

