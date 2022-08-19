Author Lauren Wilson Announces New Book “Afro-Bougie Blues: A Collection of Short Fiction” – Twelve Occasionally Edgy, Yet Relatable Stories.

Read full article on original website
Related
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
The 'Stranger Things' makeup department 'had no idea' Eddie Munson would play Metallica when they gave him a puppet-master tattoo
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Elle
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
EW.com
House of the Dragon series premiere recap: We need to talk about the Targaryens
Welcome to the House of the Dragon! You may be familiar with the Houses and the general geography of Westeros, but do recall that this is a world George R.R. Martin has constructed across decades, having penned elaborate, centuries-spanning histories rich in political intrigue, gory battles, and incestual bloodlines. As such, a voiceover at the beginning of the premiere helps us get our bearings.
Polygon
Netflix’s multiverse fantasy Look Both Ways has the exact wrong message for the moment
If nothing else, the new Netflix production Look Both Ways gives the Groundhog Day formula a much-needed break. For a while, a Groundhog-like time-loop scenario was the go-to device for applying a light sense of the fantastical to stories about choices, fate, and relationships. There seemed to be at least one time-loop movie for each streaming service: Palm Springs, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Boss Level, Naked, and so on. Look Both Ways instead borrows from 1987’s Blind Chance, a Krzysztof Kieślowski movie where a young man catching or missing a train creates parallel timelines with very different lives. (It was reenvisioned in America as the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle Sliding Doors.) The branching incident for Look Both Ways isn’t a train, though: It’s the outcome of a graduation-season hookup between college friends Natalie (Lili Reinhart) and Gabe (Danny Ramirez).
Polygon
It’s a good time to revisit The Ghost and the Darkness, the Beast movie of the 1990s
The new Idris Elba movie Beast is a lean, propulsive creature feature, the kind of efficient man-versus-nature horror story that ladles on the scares, then wraps before the conceit gets old or overstretched. In the film, Elba plays a widower and father of two who has to protect his children from a man-eating lion in South Africa. It’s a comparatively small, intimate movie in scope and character, more like Crawl or Prey than like the Jurassic Park films it’s openly referencing.
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" served multiple functions, including helping ancient Egyptians in the afterlife.
Comments / 0