Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max cuts dozens of titles in a cost-cutting move before a merger with Discovery+
HBO Max is pulling 36 titles from its streaming platform this week. The move isn't a kid-friendly one, with the service dumping several animated shows such as Infinity Train and Summer Camp Island.
Canceling Netflix
Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and quickly. One place it continues to place emphasis on is streaming, which, until recently, appeared to be the solution to all media industry problems. As Warner Bros. Discovery launches even more new streaming services, the […]
Complex
HBO Spent Over $100 Million Marketing ‘House of the Dragon’
Ahead of the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, the series has already landed HBO’s biggest marketing spending spree ever. Deadline reports HBO spent over $100 million on House of the Dragon’s marketing campaign, with the majority of that money comprised of a combination of ad spot value and actual cash shelled out.
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’
Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report
More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
IGN
The World's Second Biggest Theater Chain Is Filing for Bankruptcy
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, after the post-pandemic return to cinemas didn't prove as profitable as expected. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the London-based Cineworld is expected to file for bankruptcy in both the UK and US having amassed $4.8 billion in debt. It operates more than 9,000 screens in 751 locations around the world, including Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas in the UK and Ireland, Cinema City in Europe, Yes Planet in Israel, and Regal Cinemas in the U.S. It is the second largest theater chain in the world, following AMC, which has weathered post-pandemic issues partly because of becoming a meme stock.
Comments / 0