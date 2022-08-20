Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Forecast Period 2019-32 – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Takeda, Orchard Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Others

Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
TechCrunch
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
Bloomberg
Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
CNBC
European gas prices surge as Russian pipeline maintenance fuels fears of a total shutdown
The unscheduled maintenance works on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, deepens a gas dispute between Russia and the European Union. Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be suspended for the three-day period from Aug. 31 to Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet
Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
Tightening risks loom as Singapore July core inflation hits 13-year high
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge in July rose again at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, official data showed on Tuesday, mounting pressure on the central bank to consider another policy tightening move later this year.
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
Nature.com
Printed temperature sensor array for high-resolution thermal mapping
Fully-printed temperature sensor arrays-based on a flexible substrate and featuring a high spatial-temperature resolution-are immensely advantageous across a host of disciplines. These range from healthcare, quality and environmental monitoring to emerging technologies, such as artificial skins in soft robotics. Other noteworthy applications extend to the fields of power electronics and microelectronics, particularly thermal management for multi-core processor chips. However, the scope of temperature sensors is currently hindered by costly and complex manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, printed versions are rife with challenges pertaining to array size and sensor density. In this paper, we present a passive matrix sensor design consisting of two separate silver electrodes that sandwich one layer of sensing material, composed of poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene):polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS). This results in appreciably high sensor densities of 100 sensor pixels per cm\(^2\) for spatial-temperature readings, while a small array size is maintained. Thus, a major impediment to the expansive application of these sensors is efficiently resolved. To realize fast and accurate interpretation of the sensor data, a neural network (NN) is trained and employed for temperature predictions. This successfully accounts for potential crosstalk between adjacent sensors. The spatial-temperature resolution is investigated with a specially-printed silver micro-heater structure. Ultimately, a fairly high spatial temperature prediction accuracy of 1.22 Â Â°C is attained.
Fast Company
Considerations for change-management in SaaS to enable a frictionless adoption
Legacy enterprise software have reigned the business landscape for decades, with a majority of companies relying on them to run core business operations. However, the grand entrance of cloud computing brought a massive technological overhaul and sophistication to IT operations. A Gartner study predicts that 85% of organizations will embrace a cloud-first principle by 2025.
CNBC
FTX grew revenue 1,000% during the crypto craze, leaked financials show
FTX saw explosive growth last year driven by its global trading business, according to audited financials seen by CNBC. The exchange took revenue from below $90 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion last year as cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high. The U.S. business was only a blip on the top line, accounting for less than 5% of revenue.
Nature.com
Noncontact assessment for fatigue based on heart rate variability using IR-UWB radar
Physical fatigue can be assessed using heart rate variability (HRV). We measured HRV at rest and in a fatigued state using impulse-radio ultra wideband (IR-UWB) radar in a noncontact fashion and compared the measurements with those obtained using electrocardiography (ECG) to assess the reliability and validity of the radar measurements. HRV was measured in 15 subjects using radar and ECG simultaneously before (rest for 10Â min before exercise) and after a 20-min exercise session (fatigue level 1 for 0"“9Â min; fatigue level 2 for 10"“19Â min; recovery for"‰â‰¥"‰20Â min after exercise). HRV was analysed in the frequency domain, including the low-frequency component (LF), high-frequency component (HF) and LF/HF ratio. The LF/HF ratio measured using radar highly agreed with that measured using ECG during rest (ICC"‰="‰0.807), fatigue-1 (ICC"‰="‰0.712), fatigue-2 (ICC"‰="‰0.741) and recovery (ICC"‰="‰0.764) in analyses using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs). The change pattern in the LH/HF ratios during the experiment was similar between radar and ECG. The subject's body fat percentage was linearly associated with the time to recovery from physical fatigue (R2"‰="‰0.96, p"‰<"‰0.001). Our results demonstrated that fatigue and rest states can be distinguished accurately based on HRV measurements using IR-UWB radar in a noncontact fashion.
Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VIOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
CNBC
Asia markets mixed as investors weigh concerns over Fed hikes; China cuts benchmark lending rates
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged. Chinese markets rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.57% higher, and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.899%. China's central bank...
TechCrunch
Meet the ex-Amazon satellite engineers wanting to disrupt hardware workflow
“You’d be shocked at how archaic the tools are,” Lucy Hoag, co-founder of Violet Labs, said. She wasn’t referring to the sophistication of the tools, but the way in which the hardware production toolset is balkanized across both teams and tasks. It’s a problem, common across the industry, that she and her co-founder Caitlin Curtis say leads to major inefficiencies.
Where have the unicorns gone? The IPO window has slammed shut
Unicorns, the nickname for multi-billion dollar startups looking to go public, are starting to become an endangered species on Wall Street.
Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike
So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.
Comments / 0