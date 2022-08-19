Read full article on original website
Kellas Midstream Installs Project Canary Continuous Emissions Monitoring at Teesside CATS Terminal, Showcasing Peer-Leading ESG Commitment
DENVER & ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Kellas Midstream, the BlackRock and GIC backed company responsible for transporting 40 percent of the U.K.’s domestic gas production, announced today that it has deployed continuous emissions monitoring at its Teesside Central Area Transmission System (CATS) terminal in partnership with Project Canary®, a U.S.-based SaaS-focused ESG data analytics firm. The ultra-sensitive Canary sensors have been installed at multiple points around CATS to precisely detect, monitor, and measure methane emissions at the site level in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005712/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Miracor Medical Announces FDA IDE Approval For PiCSO® Pivotal Study
AWANS, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Miracor Medical SA (Miracor Medical) has announced the approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA, enabling the company to initiate a pivotal study with its Pressure-controlled intermittent Coronary Sinus Occlusion (PiCSO) technology. The PiCSO-AMI-II multicenter, randomized trial will enroll 300 patients with anterior ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) presenting with TIMI flow 0, 1, and 2 within 12 hours of symptom onset. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study will be infarct size measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) at 5 days. The primary safety endpoint is a performance goal for device and procedure related adverse events at 30 days. Major adverse cardiac events and heart failure endpoints will be captured acutely and for up to 3 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005069/en/ PiCSO® Impulse Catheter (Photo: Business Wire)
