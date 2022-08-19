AWANS, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Miracor Medical SA (Miracor Medical) has announced the approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA, enabling the company to initiate a pivotal study with its Pressure-controlled intermittent Coronary Sinus Occlusion (PiCSO) technology. The PiCSO-AMI-II multicenter, randomized trial will enroll 300 patients with anterior ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) presenting with TIMI flow 0, 1, and 2 within 12 hours of symptom onset. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study will be infarct size measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) at 5 days. The primary safety endpoint is a performance goal for device and procedure related adverse events at 30 days. Major adverse cardiac events and heart failure endpoints will be captured acutely and for up to 3 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005069/en/ PiCSO® Impulse Catheter (Photo: Business Wire)

