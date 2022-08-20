Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying Shell gas station theft suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a theft case that recently occurred at a local gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Shell gas station located at 1741 S Pine Avenue and allegedly stole alcoholic beverages along with other goods.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man arrested after being accused of stealing pickup truck with two dogs in back seat
A 37-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with two dogs in the back seat. On Sunday, August 21, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and deputy responded to the 18100 block of SE 24th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO
The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
fox13news.com
Video: K9 takes a bite out of crime, nabs Florida man recklessly fleeing from officers in stolen car
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man with a lengthy arrest record is back behind bars after a K9 deputy took a bite out of crime. According to the Ocala Police Department, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car that was unlocked with the keys in it around 8:30 a.m. on August 11.
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
14-Year-Old Florida Boy And His Mom Charged In National Identity Theft Scam
A Florida high school student and his mother have been charged with an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S. Elijah Duett, 14, a student at Deltona High School, first came under investigation in May, when he was charged with making written threats to
villages-news.com
Wildwood police searching for vehicle stolen from PepperTree Apartments
Wildwood police are searching for a vehicle stolen from the PepperTree Apartments. The black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen Monday and was tracked at about 4:45 a.m. heading towards Lake County from State Road 44. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Lieutenant O’Neill...
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
wuft.org
Patriot Service Dogs of Marion County
Today’s episode features Patriot Service Dogs, a Marion County nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing well-trained service dogs with veterans free-of-charge. Any honorably discharged veteran with a physical or mental disability is eligible to apply. Dogs in the program spend two years in training before they are carefully matched with a veteran applicant. The organization was founded in 2009 and has grown to over 100 active volunteers. They are located in Central Florida but place dogs throughout the United States. So far, they have placed 50 fully trained service dogs.
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County
I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
