Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala police seeking help identifying Shell gas station theft suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a theft case that recently occurred at a local gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Shell gas station located at 1741 S Pine Avenue and allegedly stole alcoholic beverages along with other goods.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO

The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police searching for vehicle stolen from PepperTree Apartments

Wildwood police are searching for a vehicle stolen from the PepperTree Apartments. The black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen Monday and was tracked at about 4:45 a.m. heading towards Lake County from State Road 44. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Lieutenant O’Neill...
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Patriot Service Dogs of Marion County

Today’s episode features Patriot Service Dogs, a Marion County nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing well-trained service dogs with veterans free-of-charge. Any honorably discharged veteran with a physical or mental disability is eligible to apply. Dogs in the program spend two years in training before they are carefully matched with a veteran applicant. The organization was founded in 2009 and has grown to over 100 active volunteers. They are located in Central Florida but place dogs throughout the United States. So far, they have placed 50 fully trained service dogs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County

I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
OCALA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL

