Waiha Market Growth Opportunities: Analysis of Epidemiology, Emerging Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies – Annexon, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation Working

rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co (8031.T) is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Fell Today Despite Its Sunny News
The company has won expansion of its EUA for COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid. Still, it's seen as a laggard in the Great Coronavirus Shot Race. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Miracor Medical Announces FDA IDE Approval For PiCSO® Pivotal Study
AWANS, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Miracor Medical SA (Miracor Medical) has announced the approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA, enabling the company to initiate a pivotal study with its Pressure-controlled intermittent Coronary Sinus Occlusion (PiCSO) technology. The PiCSO-AMI-II multicenter, randomized trial will enroll 300 patients with anterior ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) presenting with TIMI flow 0, 1, and 2 within 12 hours of symptom onset. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study will be infarct size measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) at 5 days. The primary safety endpoint is a performance goal for device and procedure related adverse events at 30 days. Major adverse cardiac events and heart failure endpoints will be captured acutely and for up to 3 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005069/en/ PiCSO® Impulse Catheter (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Kellas Midstream Installs Project Canary Continuous Emissions Monitoring at Teesside CATS Terminal, Showcasing Peer-Leading ESG Commitment
DENVER & ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Kellas Midstream, the BlackRock and GIC backed company responsible for transporting 40 percent of the U.K.’s domestic gas production, announced today that it has deployed continuous emissions monitoring at its Teesside Central Area Transmission System (CATS) terminal in partnership with Project Canary®, a U.S.-based SaaS-focused ESG data analytics firm. The ultra-sensitive Canary sensors have been installed at multiple points around CATS to precisely detect, monitor, and measure methane emissions at the site level in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005712/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
Tightening risks loom as Singapore July core inflation hits 13-year high
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge in July rose again at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, official data showed on Tuesday, mounting pressure on the central bank to consider another policy tightening move later this year.
Cryptoverse: A mixer with your crypto cocktail?
Aug 23 (Reuters) - The DeFi dream is shaken. And stirred. The grand crypto project has declined in 2022: total user funds deposited in decentralized finance has shrunk to about $61 billion from over $170 billion at the start of the year, according to figures from data aggregator Defi Llama.
Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but shares were little changed in Shanghai. The latest market...
Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
Aviation Capital Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the publication of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, for the year ended December 31, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005713/en/ Aviation Capital Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Dollar driven to five-week high by Fed rate hike forecasts
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index hit a five-week high and posted its biggest weekly gain since April 2020 on Friday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking rates to battle inflation.
British rocket startup Skyrora aces key engine test ahead of 2023 debut launch
British rocket startup Skyrora completed a static fire engine test of the second stage of its orbital rocket, paving the way for a debut launch in 2023.
UK port workers join rail staff in strikes as prices soar
LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes. Only around one in five U.K. trains were expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending sports games, as well as tourists, were among those affected. The disruptions will continue into Sunday, and union leaders say more strikes are likely.
Nature.com
Printed temperature sensor array for high-resolution thermal mapping
Fully-printed temperature sensor arrays-based on a flexible substrate and featuring a high spatial-temperature resolution-are immensely advantageous across a host of disciplines. These range from healthcare, quality and environmental monitoring to emerging technologies, such as artificial skins in soft robotics. Other noteworthy applications extend to the fields of power electronics and microelectronics, particularly thermal management for multi-core processor chips. However, the scope of temperature sensors is currently hindered by costly and complex manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, printed versions are rife with challenges pertaining to array size and sensor density. In this paper, we present a passive matrix sensor design consisting of two separate silver electrodes that sandwich one layer of sensing material, composed of poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene):polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS). This results in appreciably high sensor densities of 100 sensor pixels per cm\(^2\) for spatial-temperature readings, while a small array size is maintained. Thus, a major impediment to the expansive application of these sensors is efficiently resolved. To realize fast and accurate interpretation of the sensor data, a neural network (NN) is trained and employed for temperature predictions. This successfully accounts for potential crosstalk between adjacent sensors. The spatial-temperature resolution is investigated with a specially-printed silver micro-heater structure. Ultimately, a fairly high spatial temperature prediction accuracy of 1.22 Â Â°C is attained.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets trade lower after Wall Street's sharp declines
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Tuesday morning after major indexes on Wall Street finished their worst day since June amid mounting rate hike concerns. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.27%. The Shanghai Composite was flat and the Shenzhen Component fell 0.23%. Japan's Topix traded 1.08% lower, Nikkei 225...
Nature.com
Efficient methods for one-shot quantum communication
We address the question of efficient implementation of quantum protocols, with small communication and entanglement, and short depth circuit for encoding or decoding. We introduce two methods for this; the first constructs a resource-efficient convex-split lemma and the second adapts the technique of classical correlated sampling in computer science literature. These lead to the following consequences in one-shot quantum information theory. First concerns the task of quantum decoupling, achieved in many previous works with the aid of a random or pseudo-random unitary. We show that given any choice of basis such as the computational basis, decoupling can be achieved by a unitary that takes basis vectors to basis vectors. Thus, the circuit acts in a 'classical' manner; furthermore our unitary performs addition and multiplication modulo a prime. As the second consequence, we construct near-optimal communication protocol for quantum channel coding that uses exponentially smaller entanglement than the previous near-optimal protocol.
Nature.com
Computational study of transition metal dichalcogenide cold source MOSFETs with sub-60 mV per decade and negative differential resistance effect
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 55 (2022) Cite this article. To extend the Moore's law in 5"‰nm node, a large number of two dimensional (2D) materials and devices have been researched, among which the 'cold' metals 2H MS2 (M"‰="‰Nb, Ta) with unique band structures are expected to achieve the sub-60 mVdecâˆ’1 subthreshold swing (SS). We explored the electronic properties and ballistic quantum transport performance of 'cold' metals and the corresponding MOSFETs with idealized structures. The studied 'cold' metal field-effect transistors (CM-FETs) based on the 'cold' metals are capable to fulfill the high-performance (HP) and low-dissipation (LP) goals simultaneously, as required by the International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS). Moreover, gaps of 'cold' metals CM-FETs also demonstrate negative differential resistance (NDR) property, allowing us to further extend the use of CM-FETs. Owing to the wide transmission path in the broken gap structure of NbS2/MoS2 heterojunction, the 4110 Î¼AÎ¼mâˆ’1 peak current, several orders of magnitude higher than the typical tunneling diode, is achieved by NbS2/MoS2 CM-FET. The largest peak-valley ratio (PVR) 1.1Ã—106 is obtained by TaS2/MoS2 CM-FET with VGS"‰="‰âˆ’1 V at room temperature. Our results claim that the superior on-state current, SS, cut-off frequency and NDR effect can be obtained by CM-FETs simultaneously. The study of CM-FETs provides a practicable solution for state-of-the-art logic device in sub 5"‰nm node for both more Moore roadmap and more than Moore roadmap applications.
TechCrunch
Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt
Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
