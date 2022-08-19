Fabry Disease Market Size and Share Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Current Treatment Practices, Emerging Therapies, Epidemiology Forecast | Key Companies – Idorsia Pharmaceuticals,

Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co (8031.T) is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Fell Today Despite Its Sunny News
The company has won expansion of its EUA for COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid. Still, it's seen as a laggard in the Great Coronavirus Shot Race. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet
Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
Kellas Midstream Installs Project Canary Continuous Emissions Monitoring at Teesside CATS Terminal, Showcasing Peer-Leading ESG Commitment
DENVER & ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Kellas Midstream, the BlackRock and GIC backed company responsible for transporting 40 percent of the U.K.’s domestic gas production, announced today that it has deployed continuous emissions monitoring at its Teesside Central Area Transmission System (CATS) terminal in partnership with Project Canary®, a U.S.-based SaaS-focused ESG data analytics firm. The ultra-sensitive Canary sensors have been installed at multiple points around CATS to precisely detect, monitor, and measure methane emissions at the site level in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005712/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Miracor Medical Announces FDA IDE Approval For PiCSO® Pivotal Study
AWANS, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Miracor Medical SA (Miracor Medical) has announced the approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA, enabling the company to initiate a pivotal study with its Pressure-controlled intermittent Coronary Sinus Occlusion (PiCSO) technology. The PiCSO-AMI-II multicenter, randomized trial will enroll 300 patients with anterior ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) presenting with TIMI flow 0, 1, and 2 within 12 hours of symptom onset. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study will be infarct size measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) at 5 days. The primary safety endpoint is a performance goal for device and procedure related adverse events at 30 days. Major adverse cardiac events and heart failure endpoints will be captured acutely and for up to 3 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005069/en/ PiCSO® Impulse Catheter (Photo: Business Wire)
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but shares were little changed in Shanghai. The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The downbeat mood in Wall Street is playing out in the Asia session as well, and although another round of rate cuts to benchmark lending rate in China yesterday may aid to cushion some losses, overall upside could still remain limited amid the shunning of risks,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Tightening risks loom as Singapore July core inflation hits 13-year high
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge in July rose again at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, official data showed on Tuesday, mounting pressure on the central bank to consider another policy tightening move later this year.
Cryptoverse: A mixer with your crypto cocktail?
Aug 23 (Reuters) - The DeFi dream is shaken. And stirred. The grand crypto project has declined in 2022: total user funds deposited in decentralized finance has shrunk to about $61 billion from over $170 billion at the start of the year, according to figures from data aggregator Defi Llama.
Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets trade lower after Wall Street's sharp declines
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Tuesday morning after major indexes on Wall Street finished their worst day since June amid mounting rate hike concerns. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.27%. The Shanghai Composite was flat and the Shenzhen Component fell 0.23%. Japan's Topix traded 1.08% lower, Nikkei 225...
UK port workers join rail staff in strikes as prices soar
LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes. Only around one in five U.K. trains were expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending sports games, as well as tourists, were among those affected. The disruptions will continue into Sunday, and union leaders say more strikes are likely.
Nature.com
Printed temperature sensor array for high-resolution thermal mapping
Fully-printed temperature sensor arrays-based on a flexible substrate and featuring a high spatial-temperature resolution-are immensely advantageous across a host of disciplines. These range from healthcare, quality and environmental monitoring to emerging technologies, such as artificial skins in soft robotics. Other noteworthy applications extend to the fields of power electronics and microelectronics, particularly thermal management for multi-core processor chips. However, the scope of temperature sensors is currently hindered by costly and complex manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, printed versions are rife with challenges pertaining to array size and sensor density. In this paper, we present a passive matrix sensor design consisting of two separate silver electrodes that sandwich one layer of sensing material, composed of poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene):polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS). This results in appreciably high sensor densities of 100 sensor pixels per cm\(^2\) for spatial-temperature readings, while a small array size is maintained. Thus, a major impediment to the expansive application of these sensors is efficiently resolved. To realize fast and accurate interpretation of the sensor data, a neural network (NN) is trained and employed for temperature predictions. This successfully accounts for potential crosstalk between adjacent sensors. The spatial-temperature resolution is investigated with a specially-printed silver micro-heater structure. Ultimately, a fairly high spatial temperature prediction accuracy of 1.22 Â Â°C is attained.
CNBC
FTX grew revenue 1,000% during the crypto craze, leaked financials show
FTX saw explosive growth last year driven by its global trading business, according to audited financials seen by CNBC. The exchange took revenue from below $90 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion last year as cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high. The U.S. business was only a blip on the top line, accounting for less than 5% of revenue.
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
Railway Empire 2 takes the train simulation cross-continental
The company-building management sim is ready for its second outing next year. Gaming Minds Studios and Kalypso have announced that Railway Empire 2 is on the way in 2023, complete with sprawling maps depicting the entirety of Europe and North America. It'll come to Steam, and I'd guess Epic too, and publisher Kalypso notes that it'll come to Xbox Game Pass for PC. The announcement was made at GamesCom 2022.
Nature.com
Noncontact assessment for fatigue based on heart rate variability using IR-UWB radar
Physical fatigue can be assessed using heart rate variability (HRV). We measured HRV at rest and in a fatigued state using impulse-radio ultra wideband (IR-UWB) radar in a noncontact fashion and compared the measurements with those obtained using electrocardiography (ECG) to assess the reliability and validity of the radar measurements. HRV was measured in 15 subjects using radar and ECG simultaneously before (rest for 10Â min before exercise) and after a 20-min exercise session (fatigue level 1 for 0"“9Â min; fatigue level 2 for 10"“19Â min; recovery for"‰â‰¥"‰20Â min after exercise). HRV was analysed in the frequency domain, including the low-frequency component (LF), high-frequency component (HF) and LF/HF ratio. The LF/HF ratio measured using radar highly agreed with that measured using ECG during rest (ICC"‰="‰0.807), fatigue-1 (ICC"‰="‰0.712), fatigue-2 (ICC"‰="‰0.741) and recovery (ICC"‰="‰0.764) in analyses using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs). The change pattern in the LH/HF ratios during the experiment was similar between radar and ECG. The subject's body fat percentage was linearly associated with the time to recovery from physical fatigue (R2"‰="‰0.96, p"‰<"‰0.001). Our results demonstrated that fatigue and rest states can be distinguished accurately based on HRV measurements using IR-UWB radar in a noncontact fashion.
Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VIOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0