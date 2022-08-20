Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies Involved

Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Sanofi, Palladio Biosciences, Reata Pharmaceuticals
DelveInsight’s “Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
CNET
New COVID Testing Guidelines for Home: How to Get an Accurate COVID Test Result
As the US enters the fall school season, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 are back in the spotlight. But new guidance from public health agencies has left some Americans confused about how and when to best test for COVID at home. Spurred by the availability of free tests from...
getnews.info
Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet
Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
Nature.com
The effect of influenza vaccine in reducing the severity of clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Recent evidence suggests that vaccination against influenza may reduce the clinical outcomes of COVID-19. This study looked at the link between influenza vaccination and the severity of COVID-19 infection. We searched five databases until August 2021. We included studies that reported the relationship between influenza vaccination and COVID-19 outcomes. We pooled the data as risk ratio (RR) or mean difference (MD), with 95% confidence intervals (CIs), the data pooled using fixed and random effects models according to the heterogeneity of results. Sixteen observational studies with 191,496 COVID-19 patients were included. In terms of mechanical ventilation, our analysis showed a significant favor for the influenza vaccinated group over the non-vaccinated group (RR"‰="‰0.72, 95% CI [0.54, 0.96], P"‰="‰0.03). However, the analysis indicated no statistically significant differences between vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups in the term of mortality rate (RR"‰="‰1.20, 95% CI [0.71, 2.04], P"‰="‰0.50), hospital admissions (RR"‰="‰1.04, 95% CI [0.84, 1.29], P"‰="‰0.75), intensive care admissions (RR"‰="‰0.84, 95% CI [0.44, 1.62], P"‰="‰0.60). There were no significant differences between those who had received the influenza vaccine and those who had not in COVID-19 clinical outcomes, except for mechanical ventilation which showed a significantly lower risk in the influenza vaccinated group compared to the non-vaccinated one. However, future research is encouraged as our data have limitations, and the influenza vaccine is regularly updated. Also, this does not exclude the importance of the influenza vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature.com
Noncontact assessment for fatigue based on heart rate variability using IR-UWB radar
Physical fatigue can be assessed using heart rate variability (HRV). We measured HRV at rest and in a fatigued state using impulse-radio ultra wideband (IR-UWB) radar in a noncontact fashion and compared the measurements with those obtained using electrocardiography (ECG) to assess the reliability and validity of the radar measurements. HRV was measured in 15 subjects using radar and ECG simultaneously before (rest for 10Â min before exercise) and after a 20-min exercise session (fatigue level 1 for 0"“9Â min; fatigue level 2 for 10"“19Â min; recovery for"‰â‰¥"‰20Â min after exercise). HRV was analysed in the frequency domain, including the low-frequency component (LF), high-frequency component (HF) and LF/HF ratio. The LF/HF ratio measured using radar highly agreed with that measured using ECG during rest (ICC"‰="‰0.807), fatigue-1 (ICC"‰="‰0.712), fatigue-2 (ICC"‰="‰0.741) and recovery (ICC"‰="‰0.764) in analyses using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs). The change pattern in the LH/HF ratios during the experiment was similar between radar and ECG. The subject's body fat percentage was linearly associated with the time to recovery from physical fatigue (R2"‰="‰0.96, p"‰<"‰0.001). Our results demonstrated that fatigue and rest states can be distinguished accurately based on HRV measurements using IR-UWB radar in a noncontact fashion.
Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VIOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2-reactive IFN-Î³-producing CD4 and CD8 T cells in blood do not correlate with clinical severity in unvaccinated critically ill COVID-19 patients
We examined the relationship between peripheral blood levels of SARS-CoV-2 S (Spike protein)1/M (Membrane protein)-reactive IFN-Î³-producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, serum levels of biomarkers of clinical severity, and mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The potential association between SARS-CoV-2-S-Receptor Binding Domain (RBD)-specific IgG levels in sera and mortality was also investigated. SARS-CoV-2Â T cells and anti-RBD IgG levels were monitored in 71 non-consecutive patients (49 male and 22 female; median age, 65Â years) by whole-blood flow cytometry and Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), respectively (326 specimens). SARS-CoV-2 RNA loads in paired tracheal aspirates [TA] (n"‰="‰147) were available from 54 patients. Serum levels of interleukin-6, ferritin, D-Dimer, lactose dehydrogenase and C-reactive protein in paired sera were known. SARS-CoV-2 T cells (either CD4+, CD8+ or both) were detectable in 70 patients. SARS-CoV-2 IFN-Î³ CD4+ T-cell responses were documented more frequently than their CD8+ counterparts (62 vs. 56 patients) and were of greater magnitude overall. Detectable SARS-CoV-2 S1/M-reactive CD8+ and CD4+ T-cell responses were associated with higher SARS-CoV-2 RNA loads in TA. SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in TA decreased over time, irrespective of the dynamics of SARS-CoV-2-reactive CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. No correlation was found between SARS-CoV-2 IFN-Î³ T-cell counts, anti-RBD IgG concentrations and biomarker serum levels (Rho"‰â‰¤"‰0.3). The kinetics of both T cell subsets was comparable between those who died or survived, whereas anti-RBD IgG levels were higher across different time points in deceased patients than in survivors. Enumeration of peripheral blood levels of SARS-CoV-2-S1/M-reactive IFN-Î³ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells does not predict viral clearance from the lower respiratory tract or poor clinical outcomes in critically ill COVID-19 patients. In contrast, anti-RBD IgG levels were directly associated with increased mortality.
The Rise and Fall of Novavax
The story of Novavax stock over the last few years would make an amazing book.
Nature.com
A nanomaterial targeting the spike protein captures SARS-CoV-2 variants and promotes viral elimination
The global emergency caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic can only be solved with effective and widespread preventive and therapeutic strategies, and both are still insufficient. Here, we describe an ultrathin two-dimensional CuInP2S6 (CIPS) nanosheet as a new agent against SARS-CoV-2 infection. CIPS exhibits an extremely high and selective binding capacity (dissociation constant (KD)"‰<"‰1"‰pM) for the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and its variants of concern, including Delta and Omicron, inhibiting virus entry and infection in angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)-bearing cells, human airway epithelial organoids and human ACE2-transgenic mice. On association with CIPS, the virus is quickly phagocytosed and eliminated by macrophages, suggesting that CIPS could be successfully used to capture and facilitate virus elimination by the host. Thus, we propose CIPS as a promising nanodrug for future safe and effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy, and as a decontamination agent and surface-coating material to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
