Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies Involved

Recent evidence suggests that vaccination against influenza may reduce the clinical outcomes of COVID-19. This study looked at the link between influenza vaccination and the severity of COVID-19 infection. We searched five databases until August 2021. We included studies that reported the relationship between influenza vaccination and COVID-19 outcomes. We pooled the data as risk ratio (RR) or mean difference (MD), with 95% confidence intervals (CIs), the data pooled using fixed and random effects models according to the heterogeneity of results. Sixteen observational studies with 191,496 COVID-19 patients were included. In terms of mechanical ventilation, our analysis showed a significant favor for the influenza vaccinated group over the non-vaccinated group (RR"‰="‰0.72, 95% CI [0.54, 0.96], P"‰="‰0.03). However, the analysis indicated no statistically significant differences between vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups in the term of mortality rate (RR"‰="‰1.20, 95% CI [0.71, 2.04], P"‰="‰0.50), hospital admissions (RR"‰="‰1.04, 95% CI [0.84, 1.29], P"‰="‰0.75), intensive care admissions (RR"‰="‰0.84, 95% CI [0.44, 1.62], P"‰="‰0.60). There were no significant differences between those who had received the influenza vaccine and those who had not in COVID-19 clinical outcomes, except for mechanical ventilation which showed a significantly lower risk in the influenza vaccinated group compared to the non-vaccinated one. However, future research is encouraged as our data have limitations, and the influenza vaccine is regularly updated. Also, this does not exclude the importance of the influenza vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

