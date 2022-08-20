Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell’s support for juvenile offender provokes confusion, outrage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t know if I’ve ever received...
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Attorney sued over records seeks dismissal, says Lafayette 'sued the wrong party'
A Lafayette attorney who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records said in court filings the lawsuit should be dismissed because he is not the custodian of the public records requested from City Court. LCG sued Gary McGoffin Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
L'Observateur
TEXAS MAN SENTENCED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GERONIMO FLORES, age 30, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced on August 18, 2022 to serve 54 months imprisonment, to be followed by three-years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He is also obligated to pay a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee for each count. FLORES was found guilty as charged of two felony offenses after a three-day federal jury trial. The jury found FLORES guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b) (5), and 7(8).
Confusion, upset over Cantrell's appearance in court in support of teen carjacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — Reactions ranging from bewilderment to outrage continued to boil over Monday to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s appearance last week in juvenile court to support a 14-year-old carjacker and his family. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with her unannounced court appearance Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?
Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
Mayor sits with, consoles, family of accused armed carjacker in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was spotted in Superior Court Friday sitting with the family of an accused juvenile violent carjacker during his trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana woman accused of going double the speed limit while two times over legal alcohol limit
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazzi Gregory, 23, of Larose, was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated on Louisiana Highway 309. The traffic stop was made by a Louisiana State Police trooper around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. Gregory was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when the stop was made by the trooper. […]
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
theadvocate.com
High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races
The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
Newell Normand says it’s time to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newell Normand dedicated a good portion of Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show evaluating the job performance of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Louisiana sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. The sentence stems from an […]
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0