ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery

Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
RESERVE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
Bridge City, LA
Government
New Orleans, LA
Government
City
Bridge City, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
METAIRIE, LA
L'Observateur

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GERONIMO FLORES, age 30, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced on August 18, 2022 to serve 54 months imprisonment, to be followed by three-years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He is also obligated to pay a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee for each count. FLORES was found guilty as charged of two felony offenses after a three-day federal jury trial. The jury found FLORES guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b) (5), and 7(8).
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Politics State#Uptown New Orleans#Jefferson Parish#The U S District Court#Department Of Corrections
NOLA.com

James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?

Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races

The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Fentanyl and meth dealer from Louisiana sentenced to over 11 years in prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. The sentence stems from an […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
SLIDELL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy