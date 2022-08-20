Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Backpacks, School Supplies, BBQ, Good Tunes, Good Times—All Free in Ukiah at Tomorrow’s Back to School Bash
RCS’s Foster Family Agency along with the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center (ARRC) and The River Church in Ukiah are teaming up for our Back to School Bash event, which will give kids in our community school supplies and clothes. The event will be held on August 21 from 2...
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
krcrtv.com
Willits Police Department searching for owner of old photo collection turned in
WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is searching for the owner of a collection of over 40 photos turned in to the department. The department announced in a Facebook post on Monday, that a Whitman's chocolate box was turned in containing an old photo collection. The photos appear to be from several generations ago ranging from classroom photos from the mid-1940s taken at Potter Valley Grammar School, to a young native girl named Morgan taken in September of 1993 when she was just 20 months old.
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Shepherds, Great Pyrenees and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s shelter is filled with a big array of dogs needing to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, chow chow, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Andy,’ ‘Bear’ and ‘Betsy’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has many great dogs waiting to be adopted by new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
mendofever.com
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations
Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
KRON4
Illegal hash oil lab causes garage explosion in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An illegal hash oil lab caused an explosion and led to one arrest on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa Rosa Police Department. On Sunday just before 10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls describing a possible explosion and fire...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
Two Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Retech Business Complex. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., south of the Retech Business complex on August 15th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said that the big rig was loaded with about 50,000 pounds of cement and caused heavy wreckage and debris on...
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
mendofever.com
Grass Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Costco
Scanner traffic beginning around 1:32 p.m. indicated that a vegetation fire ignited in the grass field west of Ukiah’s Costco. The Incident Commander arrived and said that the fire is approximately one-quarter acre in size burning in the grass field. Law enforcement near the scene is searching for three...
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
Evacuations lifted in Lake County vegetation fire that started Saturday afternoon
LAKE COUNTY — Evacuations were lifted Sunday morning for a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County a day earlier.The "Point Fire" started just after 6 p.m. Saturday near Anderson and Panorama roads, causing immediate evacuation orders in the area.As of Sunday evening, the fire was 90 percent contained and approximately 14 acres, Cal Fire said.Crews spent Sunday strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 12:19 a.m.] Crash Causes Wildfire West of Willits
About 11:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Hwy 20 west of Willits at mile marker 27.23, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash is believed to have caused a wildfire which had spread to cover three to five acres by 11:46 p.m. The Incident Commander reports that the fire is spreading slowly.
