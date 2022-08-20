ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFBDA_0hO834nu00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Myssie Cardenas-Barajas has been a Realtor for two decades and she has watched the housing market go up and down along the South Texas border.

But over the past few years, she says rhetoric about the border, as well as special development laws that apply to areas near the Rio Grande, have adversely affected the construction of affordable homes in the Rio Grande Valley — a low-income region that she says desperately needs it.

“We have more costs incurred to our developers, which hurts our developers. So rather than encouraging them to develop affordable homes here we’re actually discouraging them,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kl4As_0hO834nu00
Myssie Cardenas-Barajas has been a longtime Realtor in McAllen, Texas, who says ‘affordable home’ developments are stymied by restrictive laws and border misperceptions. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“Unfortunately, there’s lots of perception, there’s misinformation, as well. The Valley has been rumored to be extremely unsafe the closer you get to the river,” Cardenas-Barajas recently told Border Report. “Yet McAllen is one of the most safest communities in the entire state.”

McAllen this year ranked sixth among the top 10 safest cities in America.

That’s the kind of information that Cardenas-Barajas says she wants to share with other Realtors at the National Association of Realtors 2023 Leadership Academy Class.

She is among only 20 Realtors nationwide selected for this leadership class, which begins on Sept. 1, according to NAR.

She says that puts her in position to serve on NAR’s executive board in the future.

“I’m hoping to absorb other peoples’ wisdom, knowledge, experience and bring it home. I’m hoping to share some of the experiences that we’ve been able to go through as well in the Valley,” she said.

While ensuring that developers put in proper roads, water access and sewer and other necessary infrastructure when building new subdivisions is absolutely important, she believes some of the so-called colonia prevention laws are overkill and are hurting the South Texas market.

All Texas counties within 50 miles of the border are subject to colonia prevention laws, which require developers to meet certain restrictions and put in certain infrastructure for every new residential subdivision they build. This is to prevent shanty-like border subdivisions that lack water and wastewater and roads from popping up.

“Existing state law effectively makes these properties unsalable, yet property owners are taxed for ad valorem purposes on the property’s full value,” according to the Texas Realtors Association website.

The lobbying organization represents Texas Realtors and says the fines of $10,000 per lot for violators discourage developers from investing in lands closer to the border, which lose value the closer they are to Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhePg_0hO834nu00
Jose Peña owns J. Peña Construction in McAllen, Texas, and wants to develop affordable homes closer to the Mexican border. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Jose Peña is a South McAllen builder whose company has owned property about a mile from the Rio Grande for nearly 20 years.

They want to subdivide the property and build 80 to 90 single-family “affordable homes,” but he says with the land worth less because of its proximity to Mexico and the state-required infrastructure costs, it’s just not worth the time and investments.

Each lot would be worth $45,000 to $50,000, he said, rather than the $70,000 he could get for the same-sized lot in North McAllen.

“It just hasn’t been right. The numbers don’t add up to develop it,” Peña said. “A lot of people, if they’re going to spend that kind of money they’d rather be farther north than here in South McAllen.”

That’s partly due to the perception of the dangers of living closer to the Mexican border.

“We’re very close to the border,” Peña said as he recently surveyed the track of land with overgrown grass and lilting cedar trees. “Being close to a border, the closer you get, it’s mentally bothering to people to be close to a border that they really don’t want to buy properties further south.”

If they’re going to spend that kind of money they’d rather be farther north.”

Jose Peña, builder, McAllen, Texas

Cimarron Country Club, in nearby Mission, Texas, recently declared bankruptcy, and Cardenas-Barajas says that will affect and lower area home prices on the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kh36a_0hO834nu00
Cimarron Country Club in July announced it was filing bankruptcy and closing in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Peña grew up in South McAllen and says the area is dear to his heart.

He and Cardenas-Barajas were classmates at McAllen High School, and they’ve worked on development projects together before.

She says the low-income border region needs more affordable homes.

“The need for affordable homes is tremendous — more down here than any other area because of our poverty levels,” she said. “We don’t make the payrolls that San Antonio makes. We don’t make the payrolls that Dallas makes.”

As part of her leadership training class, she hopes to bring up potential solutions, such as tax abatements and incentives that could better spur development on the local and state levels, and to limit appraisal waivers that are causing price spikes that she says are unaffordable to many border residents.

An appraisal waiver allows qualified home buyers to skip the in-person appraisal process when buying a home. Lenders use data generated by an automated underwriting system to determine the value of the home based on the information collected from other recent home sales in the area. But Cardenas-Barajas says that hurts some buyers, like veterans, who are on fixed incomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Cmwn_0hO834nu00
Several miles of border wall surround the Rio Grande Valle, including this section of border wall near Alamo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Both also said they’d like to find a way to entice more buyers to consider properties near the border wall, with its 30-foot-tall presence, which they say, send many looking to buy further north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvVLH_0hO834nu00
Home sales by month for the McAllen-Mission-Edinburg region of South Texas, still remain high, according to Texas A&M University. (Texas A&M Graphic)

A study this year by Texas A&M University found the average home price in the McAllen-Mission-Edinburg area spiked in 2020 during the pandemic and then decreased in 2021.

However, home sales have been up with 2021 levels spiking in June 2021 to over 400 sales in one month. This past June, home sales dipped below that mark but still remained above 2020 levels.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

RGV housing market continues to grow

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.  Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well.  According to Perez, interest rates are […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Mcallen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
KBTX.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#South Texas#Mexico#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market
KHOU

Texas lost a record-setting amount of teachers last year

TEXAS, USA — Last year, Texas classrooms lost almost 43,000 teachers across the state, setting a new record for retirements and resignations. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to look into the teacher shortage, but nearly five months later, that group has yet to make any recommendations.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."

"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Beast

When Vietnamese Fishermen Went to War With the Klan in Texas

A few nights before the start of the 1980 shrimping season in Texas, as a tropical storm pounded the gulf coast, a Justice Department mediator booked a room at a Holiday Inn near the fishing town of Seabrook, on the western edge of Galveston Bay. He was expecting two guests, each representing opposing sides of a turf war liable to explode into violence. His plan was to lock them inside until they brokered some kind of a treaty.
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KBAT 99.9

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Patridge: RGV ‘may run into a tight power situation’

MCALLEN, Texas – Supply chain issues could result in the Rio Grande Valley facing a shortage of electricity in the years ahead, McAllen Economic Development Corporation President Keith Patridge has warned. Speaking at a McAllen EDC board meeting last week, Patridge said he recently met with Lee Jones, community...
MCALLEN, TX
Border Report

Border Report

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy