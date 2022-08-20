Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Recalls Being Rejected for a Different Marvel Role
Tatiana Maslany was rejected from a separate Marvel role before being cast as She-Hulk
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
Nathan Fillion Gets Transformed Into Wonder Man in Fan Art for Upcoming MCU Series
To say that Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a hot streak for the past 10+ years is a bit of an understatement. The studio has some of the highest grossing films of all time, and now they're getting ready to take over the streaming space. Over the past two years, they have already released eight series on the Disney+ streaming service, with most, if not all, getting nominated for Emmy awards. With this kind of resume, you'd assume that the studio would release some out-of-the box series focusing on an obscure character, and you'd be right. Marvel is currently developing a series that will focus on Wonder Man and its rumored to be a satire on Hollywood. No one is currently cast in the role, but Nathan Fillion almost made a cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it was ultimately removed. Now, MCU fans have been creating pieces of fan art that show the actor as Wonder Man.
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Iron Man’s Jeff Bridges Explains Why Filming The Marvel Movie Drove Him ‘Crazy’
Jeff Bridges talks about how making the first MCU film Iron Man drove him a little “crazy.”
New She-Hulk Promo Teases How She Gets Her Superhero Name
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially made its Disney+ premiere, and it's definitely defying expectations with regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series dives into the unlikely origin story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles who gets Hulk powers after a freak accident, turning her into a superhero dubbed "She-Hulk." A new promo for the series' upcoming episodes dives into how Jennifer gets that superhero name, with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) arguing that it has a "nice ring to it." Additionally, the promo shows new footage of Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and a currently-unnamed character played by Patti Harrison.
The lessons Alan Tudyk learned on "Resident Alien"
As someone with food allergies, I just want to say: Alan Tudyk, I feel you. The actor, star of "Resident Alien," which has now returned for the second half of its second season, was asked on a recent Television Critics Association panel in support of the show, what he had learned from his character on the Syfy hit. While his talented castmates gave thoughtful answers like discovering they were always part of a community or that listening is more important than talking, Tudyk considered for a long time. He finally said, deliberately: "I personally have learned that I love pizza."
Marvel's Man-Thing Film Had a Budget of Just $5 Million
As rumors swirl regarding the potential Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Man-Thing, fans might be surprised to know it won't be the character's first appearance. Before the popularity of the MCU, the rights of the character find themselves stationed at Lionsgate, which made an R-rated slasher flick using the Marvel horror icon. While it's not unheard of for modern day Marvel blockbusters to cost upwards of $250 million to produce, Lionsgate's Man-Thing flick had a microscopic budget in comparison.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner finally addresses Ghost Rider speculation
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is confirmed to play host to a number of popular characters from the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are we set to see a Ghost Rider appearance in the series?. Executive producer and showrunner Jessica Gao spoke at the premiere event of She-Hulk, and was asked...
She-Hulk boss clarifies rumours about Spider-Man cameo
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao has clarified rumours that the series is set to feature a cameo from Marvel star Tom Holland.Holland, who plays Peter Parker (AKA Spider-Man) in the hit film franchise, had been rumoured to make an appearance in the new Disney+ show.Several other Marvel Cinematic Unvierse (MCU) characters have already been confirmed to appear, including The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination (Tim Roth), Doctor Strange’s Wong (Benedict Wong), and Daredevil’’s Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox).However, Gao appeared to pour cold water on speculation that the webslinger could also be making an appearance.Speaking to TVLine, she said: “Actually,...
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Finally Explains Bruce Banner Reverting To Human Form And Why He’s Back To Being Smart Hulk
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has premiered on Disney+, and the first episode explained why Bruce Banner reverted to being a human and why he’s back to being Smart Hulk.
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
‘She-Hulk’ Just Cleared Up 1 of Phase 4’s Biggest MCU Mysteries
Bruce Banner returns to the MCU in 'She-Hulk,' but fans want to see how the series tackles what was established with 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’
Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
