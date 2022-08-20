LaMelo Ball’s 21st birthday seemed like it took forever to roll around, but the Charlotte Hornets’ franchise player is finally old enough to consume alcohol. Well, legally at least. Now that Ball has hit that magic number of 21 years old, what are some birthday wishes he may have? He has already accomplished a good amount in his young career, earning Rookie of the Year honors and then an All-Star nod in Year 2, but there is much more to attain. Here are three things Ball should be wishing for as he gets prepared for Year 3.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO