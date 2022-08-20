Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time
Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade makes incredible legal move for trans child Zaya
In an incredible show of love and support for his trans child Zaya, NBA icon Dwyane Wade has reportedly filed a request to legally change her name and gender. According to The Blast, Wade made the petition on the Los Angeles Superior Court. The former Miami Heat star is requesting for his child’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. He also wants his child to be declared female in all legal documents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed
It was recently reported that the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. This follows a rather extended period wherein the two teams practically weren’t talking to each other after initial talks came to an abrupt end. As it turns out, this was all because of Jazz […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
RUMOR: The Kevin Durant trade offer Hawks made to Brooklyn
It really feels that this Kevin Durant saga is not a matter of whether he’d get traded but when and where would he be shipped by the Brooklyn Nets. Virtually every team should have an interest in acquiring a player like Durant, and there would be hardly a surprise if a team like the Atlanta Hawks has thrown their hats in the ring for the services of the future Hall of Famer.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee Bucks fans quite the scare over the weekend after it was revealed he underwent an MRI due to a back issue. Fortunately, the results came back clean and he’s now getting back to work. The Bucks star missed Greece’s recent friendly game against Turkey due to back soreness. While it wasn’t […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
RUMOR: Knicks’ shocking stance on Donovan Mitchell trade that will piss off RJ Barrett
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks have revived their trade interest in Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, it seems that there are still a few complications that need to be ironed out. Both parties appear to want this deal to come through, but at this point, it sounds like they’re still at a deadlock.
NBA・
Rumor: Knicks’ recent blockbuster trade offer to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has popped up numerous times in the NBA rumor mill lately. The Knicks, who are star-hunting, have an obvious need for a scorer of Mitchell’s caliber. Meanwhile, Mitchell, a native of New York, could fulfill a...
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The players Boston Celtics haven’t included in Kevin Durant trade proposals revealed
The Kevin Durant saga continues to drag on as the NBA season inches closer. One team that continually sees its name connected in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic gave a recent update on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Nets and a variety of teams. As he put it surrounding the Celtics:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat vet How Udonis Haslem shockingly beats out Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant’s salary, revealed
Udonis Haslem is going to be back for Year 20. The Miami Heat veteran staved off retirement yet again after announcing on Sunday that he’s going to be returning next season. Haslem considered a handful of important factors before arriving at his decision, but there’s no denying that the money aspect also played a key […] The post Heat vet How Udonis Haslem shockingly beats out Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant’s salary, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
NFL・
The perfect trade Nuggets must offer Nets for Kevin Durant
The largest looming storyline in the NBA offseason has been Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the four years he has remaining on his deal, Durant appears dead-set on forcing his way out of Brooklyn. Teams around the NBA have each put together a variety of offers in an attempt to land the former MVP. While teams like the Celtics, Raptors, and Heat seem to be the most serious suitors, there were a few surprise teams who emerged in the latest report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Spurs make sneaky move with potential Duncan Robinson 2.0
The San Antonio Spurs are not expected to be legitimate contenders for the NBA championship in the 2022-23 NBA season, and that’s primarily a reason why not many fans would turn their heads about the team’s move to sign Joe Wieskamp to a two-year deal with over $4 million. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: “Free […] The post Spurs make sneaky move with potential Duncan Robinson 2.0 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
3 21st birthday wishes for Hornets star LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball’s 21st birthday seemed like it took forever to roll around, but the Charlotte Hornets’ franchise player is finally old enough to consume alcohol. Well, legally at least. Now that Ball has hit that magic number of 21 years old, what are some birthday wishes he may have? He has already accomplished a good amount in his young career, earning Rookie of the Year honors and then an All-Star nod in Year 2, but there is much more to attain. Here are three things Ball should be wishing for as he gets prepared for Year 3.
Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile
There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ subtle change next season that’s bound to piss off fans
The clamor for the Portland Trail Blazers ownership group to sell the team has been slowly increasing in volume of late. The latest move to curtail the fan experience might push it even further that direction. The Blazers are reportedly planning to keep their broadcast team in Portland for away...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0